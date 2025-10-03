2027: How APC can take over governance in Oyo – Ex-lawmaker

Former Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adigun Hammed-Abiodun, has urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide all members of the party with a level playing field in the forthcoming congresses to improve governance in Oyo.

He maintained that internal democracy and unity remain the keys to the party’s success in future elections and effective governance in Oyo.

Speaking during a media interaction in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Hon. Adigun expressed confidence that the APC has the structure, grassroots support, and credibility to reclaim power in Oyo come 2027, but only if the party leadership prioritises fairness, inclusiveness, and reconciliation among aggrieved members.

Adigun noted: “We have what it takes to win Oyo in 2027, but that can only happen if we put our house in order for better governance in Oyo.

“If the national and state leaderships ensure transparency in the congresses and allow the people to freely choose their leaders without imposition, then victory is certain.”

He added that many loyal APC members in Oyo State had been sidelined in recent years, leading to disenchantment and defections, but stressed that the time had come for genuine reconciliation and re-strategising ahead of the next general elections.

Hon. Adigun also called on party elders, stakeholders, and aspirants to put personal ambition aside and work collectively in the interest of the party and the people of Oyo State to ensure good governance in Oyo.

“We must learn from our past mistakes. The people of Oyo are watching, and they want a focused, united alternative to the current administration. APC can be that alternative if we play our cards right,” he concluded.