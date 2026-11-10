2027: Hold us accountable for our promises, Presidency tasks Nigerians

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has assured Nigerians of its fidelity to its electoral promises.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, made the pledge on Tuesday in his presentation at the unveiling of the party’s 2027 manifesto, tagged “From Reforms to Prosperity.”

Gbajabiamila noted that a manifesto is a contract between the electorate and those who seek their votes, and such promises must be redeemed.

Listing the core pillars of the APC blueprint to include security, affordable life, energy security, and physical infrastructure, Gbajabiamila maintained that the Tinubu administration would not lose track of making life affordable for Nigerians.

He said: “A manifesto, in its strictest sense, is simply a contract between the people and their leaders. It is an inviolable contract, and we take the strict interpretation of what a manifesto represents as gospel under this administration.

“This manifesto sets out what we intend to achieve through these changes.

“Its four pillars bring together security and a more affordable life, supported by the energy infrastructure that productive work requires. They also commit us to a government that answers to the people it serves.

“These responsibilities belong together in the daily lives of every household.

“Consider a farmer, for instance, who is trying to earn a living. Security allows him to reach his farmland, while better storage protects what he harvests. A dependable road helps him get his produce to the market.

“When these things work together, his labour earns more, and food reaches his family at a lower cost.

“That is the practical meaning of translating reforms into shared prosperity. It requires different parts of government to work towards the same result.

“A family should be able to feel the combined impact in what it earns, what it spends and what it can plan for.

“This manifesto commits us to halving the number of out-of-school children by 2031 and installing seven million additional electricity meters.

“It also proposes wider health insurance coverage so that illness is less likely to destroy a family’s finances.

“Behind these commitments are decisions people make about their future, from continuing their education to expanding a business. They include the decision to start a family with confidence that they can give their children a good beginning.”

The Chief of Staff pleaded for the buy-in of Nigerians for the manifesto and more than passing interest in its implementation.

“Our mission in government is to make these decisions less frightening for the millions of young people and families across the country.

“The manifesto commits us to publishing targets, identifying those responsible and reporting progress to the public. Citizens should be able to see where delivery is succeeding and where it is falling short.

‘We ask Nigerians to believe in this programme, and we are giving them the means to judge it.

“For those of us in public office, this is an obligation to work. The President’s determination must be matched by performance across government.”

Turning to chieftains of the party, particularly members of the APC-PCC, Gbajabiamila admonished them to reach out to Nigerians, showcase the achievements of the Tinubu administration, and highlight what it has in stock for Nigerians post-2027 election.

“For our party, the responsibility is to take this programme seriously enough to explain it, take it into our communities and listen when people tell us what still needs to change.

“A party asking to continue in government must be prepared to answer to the people whose mandate it seeks.

“We must earn support through the quality of our work, the strength of our case and the seriousness of our conduct under President Tinubu.

“We have embarked on changes that will give Nigeria a stronger basis for lasting progress.

“In 2027, we will ask Nigerians for the mandate to carry that work forward and ensure that its benefits reach even further.”

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the manifesto, “From Reforms to Prosperity,” listed what Nigerians should expect between 2027 and 2031.

The manifesto promised Nigerians a safer environment from terrorism, banditry, and insurgency. It also assured that the inflationary trend would be seriously mitigated to lower the cost of living.

The APC also assured Nigerians of energy security and expanded job opportunities.

It read: “Safer Lives And Communities: Stronger protection against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping; a police service that responds when needed; and better protection of our borders.

“Lower Living Costs & Food Security: Inflation set on a sustained downward trajectory, domestic food production, storage, and processing expanded, and post-harvest losses halved, and goods moving more quickly and cheaply between states.

“Reliable Power For Homes, Businesses & Communities: Available power generation scaled towards 10,000 MW, metering extended towards full coverage, transmission and distribution networks reinforced, and clean energy access extended to underserved communities.

“Expanded Jobs & Higher Real Incomes: Annual economic growth accelerated to 6 per cent, youth unemployment halved, and equitable credit reached half of all economically active Nigerians.

“Quality Education & Accessible Healthcare: Out-of-school children halved, more children completing their education, 20,000 additional teachers deployed, health insurance expanded from more than 23 million enrollees to 40 per cent of Nigerians, and primary health centres functioning in at least 90 per cent of facilities, up from 53 per cent today.”