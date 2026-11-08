2027: Hold governors accountable for spending public funds on gifts – Zamfara group

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Zamfara State Integrity Group has urged voters to hold governors accountable for the use of public funds, warning that government treasuries should not be treated as political gift shops.

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Muhammad Sagir, on Saturday in Gusau, said public funds should not be used to buy cars and motorcycles for political supporters.

“Treasury is not a political gift shop. Governors have made public funds personal property instead of concentrating more on the insecurity bedevilling their states,” he said.

He added that the rule was simple and non-negotiable: public money should be used for public purposes, while personal gifts should come from personal funds.

“No Governor should use state funds to buy cars or motorcycles for supporters. Any governor who does so must be held accountable.

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“A governor who won the election after his campaign to end banditry activities will also lose the election because of his failure to tackle insecurity.”

According to him, governors who defected from their political parties and those who failed to protect the lives and property of their people were betrayers and would lose the election.

It will be recalled that Governor Dauda Lawal recently purchased 200 motorcycles and 300 vehicles for distribution to groups and individuals, describing the initiative as part of his administration’s empowerment programme in the state.