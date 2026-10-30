2027: Hamzat unveils 100-point agenda, promises 4,000 buses, affordable housing

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, has unveiled a 100-point development agenda, promising to expand public transportation, deliver affordable housing, strengthen neighbourhood security and improve access to potable water if elected governor in 2027.

Hamzat unveiled the proposals on Friday during the presentation of the APC manifesto and campaign song at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, in Iganmu, Lagos.

He said his ambition was to build a Lagos that works for all residents, promising an administration focused on development, inclusion and improved living conditions.

On public transportation, Hamzat promised to increase the state’s bus fleet from the current 1,000 to 4,000, with a target of transporting one million passengers daily.

He also pledged to expand the rail network, promising to extend the Blue Line to Ogbebe-Mindene, establish an interchange connecting the Blue and Red lines at the National Theatre Station and work with the Federal Government to extend the Green Line from Marina.

The APC candidate projected that the Blue Line would transport 250,000 passengers daily when it reaches Trade Fair Station early next year.

On road infrastructure, he promised to activate the Fourth Mainland Bridge through partnerships, accelerate the regional road along the Lake Yembe axis and commence the second phase of the Ogbebe-Mindene Link Bridge to connect with the Third Axial Road.

Hamzat also outlined plans to expand water transportation through an additional 140-kilometre water corridor, optimise 15 ferry routes, rehabilitate 27 of the state’s 47 ferry terminals and procure 75 electric ferries.

He said his administration would integrate road, rail and water transportation through a unified ticketing and timetable system.

“Lagos is a water state. The lagoon must therefore be our third highway. One ticket, one timetable, one integrated service across rail, road and water,” he said.

On housing, Hamzat promised to complete several ongoing projects across the state and introduce affordable homeownership schemes through partnerships with private developers.

Among the projects he listed were Egbo Igodo Clusters 2 and 3, Lagos Homes Shongote Do Phase 2, Lagos Homes Ipeche Phases 2 and 3, the workers’ village at Ipaja and Beacon Apartments at Ipaja.

He also pledged to improve access to mortgage facilities through a 10 per cent initial deposit, single-digit interest rates and longer repayment periods.

On security, the APC candidate promised to strengthen the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and extend its operations to every ward across the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

He said his administration would expand street lighting and CCTV surveillance in residential communities, establish a state intelligence centre to tackle cybercrime, financial crimes and organised criminal activities, and improve the welfare of security personnel.

According to him, this would involve recruiting and training more personnel, providing better accommodation and reviewing their welfare packages in line with the prevailing cost of living.

He, however, promised greater accountability in security operations, including the establishment of an independent body to review complaints against officers and the agency.

On water supply, Hamzat disclosed that a 17-million-gallon water treatment facility was under construction and had been funded, adding that it would provide clean water to an additional six million residents upon completion.

He also promised to rehabilitate 24 micro and mini waterworks, repair water mains and expand the public water distribution network.

The APC candidate further pledged to strengthen waste management through improved community-based collection systems, targeting 95 per cent coverage by optimising the operations of Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

He said his administration would complete the transfer loading stations at Olusosun and Solis 3, alongside a recovery facility and a waste-to-energy plant at Agbara.

Hamzat also promised to integrate about 30,000 Lagos residents engaged in waste collection and sorting into the formal waste management system through training and other support initiatives.

Earlier, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, described the manifesto unveiling as a declaration of purpose and a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to the people.

He said the document provided a roadmap for the future the party intended to build with Lagos residents.

“A manifesto is a covenant between a political party, its candidate and the electorate. It is a commitment to translate vision into action and promises into tangible results,” Ojelabi said.

Representing the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan, said successive administrations had laid a solid foundation for the state’s development.

She described Hamzat as a cerebral and experienced candidate, expressing confidence in his capacity to sustain the state’s development trajectory.

“We have chosen right. Our candidate is cerebral and very committed to delivering the job. He is the best man for the job, and every member of the GAC attests to this,” she said.

Sosan traced the state’s development to the successive administrations of President Bola Tinubu, former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, and the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said the state’s progress was the product of careful planning, hard work and purposeful leadership, adding that Lagos could not afford to experiment with its development model.

“Continuity does not mean that we should refuse to change. It means that we must learn from experience and improve on it. We must plan well and prepare effectively for the future, and that is why Dr Hamzat’s experience fits into this need,” she said.

She urged party members and residents to work together to sustain the state’s development and build on existing achievements.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the PBAT-KOH Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, stressed the need for inclusiveness, declaring that no resident should be excluded from the state’s development agenda on account of ethnic affiliation.

He said the campaign was presenting not just a candidate but a vision anchored on development, integrity, inclusiveness and sustained progress.

Obanikoro said the 2027 election should be about ideas and the capacity to deliver rather than personalities, adding that Lagos residents deserved practical solutions to challenges in infrastructure, healthcare, economic growth and job creation.

He acknowledged that challenges remained despite the progress recorded by successive administrations, saying the next government must address existing gaps and build a stronger future.

“Lagos cannot afford to stagnate. It cannot afford to move backwards. It must move forward,” he said.

He urged APC members and leaders to remain united and intensify efforts to mobilise more supporters ahead of the election.