2027: Hamzat, Rhodes-Vivour, Doherty unveil plans to tackle Lagos housing, transport crises

Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have outlined contrasting plans to address housing, transportation, education, healthcare and the rising cost of living ahead of the 2027 elections.

At a governorship debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium, the candidates, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat of the APC, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the ADC, Funsho Doherty of the NDC and Adedeji Doherty of the PDP, presented their policy proposals and defended their credentials for governing the state.

While Hamzat, the incumbent deputy governor in the state, pledged to sustain ongoing projects and expand infrastructure, the opposition candidates criticised the state’s development priorities, arguing that its substantial internally generated revenue had not translated into improved living conditions for ordinary residents.

Rhodes-Vivour accused successive administrations of pursuing policies that favoured the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable residents, particularly in housing and urban development.

He said Lagos needed a government that prioritised the interests of ordinary people, adding that his administration would adopt an integrated approach to urban planning, housing, transportation, education, healthcare and waste management.

The ADC candidate promised to deliver 100,000 housing units within his first four years through a combination of social housing, a proposed luxury tax and development of the state’s eastern foreshore.

He also pledged to connect Lagos’ rail lines within two and a half years through a transparent, private-sector-driven arrangement.

Rhodes-Vivour said the proposed housing programme would include a structured system allowing residents to move from smaller accommodation to larger homes as their families and financial capacities grew.

He said: “We want a cleaner Lagos. We want a safer Lagos. We want a more affordable Lagos. I want a Lagos that works for everybody, not just the privileged few.”

On urban safety, he promised to create employment opportunities for young people, particularly at the ward level, to reduce insecurity and address the activities of political thugs.

He also pledged to tackle flooding through wetland protection, improved urban design and the adoption of technologies that would allow water to flow naturally without threatening communities.

Responding to a question on Lagos’ high revenue and its impact on household welfare, Rhodes-Vivour said the government had failed to make its wealth sufficiently beneficial to ordinary residents.

He cited the demolition of structures in Makoko and the development of housing projects beyond the reach of many residents as examples of what he described as exclusionary policies.

According to him, government should concentrate on providing support for people who cannot meet their basic needs, rather than prioritising those who can afford private solutions.

He said his administration would ensure transparent allocation of housing units and prevent individuals from monopolising multiple units at the expense of other applicants.

The candidate also proposed a housing progression scheme under which young people could initially occupy affordable self-contained apartments and move into larger accommodation as their circumstances improved.

The APC candidate said his experience in government had given him an understanding of the state’s administrative systems, residents’ needs and infrastructure challenges.

He said his proposed Lagos Promise agenda was built around seven pillars, with commitments that would be measurable and open to public scrutiny.

Hamzat added that his administration would prioritise transparency, respect for residents and accountability in the implementation of policies.

He said: “I take tonight as a job interview. The job is the government of Lagos State. And you, Lagosians, will be the interviewers and the people that we actually hire.”

On transportation, Hamzat promised to complete the Blue Line to Okokomaiko and extend the Red Line towards the Trade Fair area, while integrating rail, road and water transportation.

He also pledged to provide 4,000 new compressed natural gas buses to improve mass transit and reduce the pressure on commuters.

The APC candidate said the state’s limited land area and growing population made efficient public transportation essential to its development.

On housing, Hamzat said the government had delivered 24,000 housing units over the past eight years, including 18,000 units for residents, while several projects remained ongoing.

He promised to expand access to mortgages, proposing a system requiring a 10 per cent deposit and repayment over 25 years.

According to him, the arrangement would enable residents to acquire homes without having to pay the full cost upfront.

Hamzat said the government would continue existing housing projects, including developments in Ibeju-Lekki, Badagry and other locations.

He argued that mortgage financing was necessary to make homeownership more attainable, noting that many people struggled to build houses because of the high cost of construction.

Funsho Doherty of the NDC said Lagos was operating below its potential despite its substantial revenue base and economic importance.

He argued that residents continued to face rising taxes and levies without corresponding improvements in public services.

Doherty cited the state’s budget, internally generated revenue and long period of APC administration as reasons the government should be held accountable for its performance.

He said Lagos’ challenges included inadequate healthcare, poor educational outcomes, housing affordability, water supply and electricity.

The candidate said his vision was to move the state in a new direction through policies focused on health, education, opportunity, affordable housing, jobs, small businesses and the environment.

Doherty, who said he had spent 30 years in the private sector, argued that government policies should enable residents to develop their skills, earn incomes and build sustainable livelihoods.

He promised to make public education genuinely free, including removing examination fees and other charges that prevent children from completing their education.

He also pledged to provide pupils in public schools with an affordable daily meal.

On housing, the NDC candidate proposed 150,000 units, supported by an ecosystem of financing, government guarantees and other measures to improve affordability.

He said the objective was to empower residents economically, adding that the prosperity of individuals would translate into the prosperity of the state.

Adedeji Doherty of the PDP said his background as a technocrat, businessman, entrepreneur and industrialist had prepared him to address Lagos’ economic and infrastructure challenges.

He said his experience in the party, which he joined in 1998, had also informed his decision to contest the governorship.

The PDP candidate identified electricity, housing and education as priority areas, arguing that inadequate power supply was limiting industrial development and economic growth.

He promised to establish a research team to develop cheaper building materials and reduce the cost of constructing homes.

Doherty also said he would focus on underserved communities, particularly the state’s islands, which he said lacked adequate primary healthcare and other essential services.

He identified the state’s debt burden, bloated ministries, departments and agencies, and inadequate support for local governments as major challenges affecting service delivery.

The candidate said his administration would reduce the number of MDAs and review government expenditure to free up resources for residents.

He argued that local governments should be adequately empowered to address community needs, while savings from reduced administrative costs could be redirected towards improving living conditions.

Doherty also promised to review electricity costs and introduce measures to put money back into residents’ pockets.