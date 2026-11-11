2027 Hajj: Saudi govt commends Nigeria for meeting established timelines

…signs MoU with NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has received commendation from the government of Saudi Arabia for its adherence to guidelines and timelines set for the 2027 Hajj exercise.

The commission was commended on Tuesday by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, at the prestigious Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for its contribution to the success of the 2026 Hajj and its compliance with deadlines set for next year’s pilgrimage.

Dr Mashat gave the commendation during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria for the 2027 Hajj, which provides a framework for improved pilgrimage operations.

The Saudi deputy minister disclosed that the Kingdom recorded a 93 percent pilgrims’ satisfaction rate during the 2026 Hajj and commended Nigeria for its contribution to the achievement.

While urging NAHCON to sustain the progress, Mashat also commended Nigeria for meeting the timelines established by his ministry for next year’s pilgrimage.

Responding, the NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, commended the Saudi government and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their continued investment in pilgrims’ infrastructure, improvements in pilgrimage arrangements, and sustained engagement with Nigeria.

Yusuf reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to building on these efforts through stronger institutional collaboration and improved services for Nigerian pilgrims.

Dr Mashat signed the MoU on behalf of Saudi Arabia, while Ambassador Yusuf signed for Nigeria.

According to NAHCON, the MoU established a framework for coordinating Nigeria’s participation in the 2027 Hajj, covering country quota allocation, compliance with Saudi Hajj regulations, adherence to operational deadlines and cooperation on essential services, including accommodation, transportation and healthcare.

The commission added that the agreement also provided a basis for closer engagement between the two countries to address logistical challenges, monitor service standards and protect pilgrims’ welfare.

To implement the agreement, NAHCON will coordinate with State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, licensed tour operators, and relevant Saudi institutions to align operational arrangements, strengthen service monitoring, and address potential challenges ahead of the 2027 Hajj.

NAHCON’s Head of Information and Publications, Shafii Sani Mohammed, said the ceremony was attended by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yakubu Gambo, and members of the National Assembly led by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Hajj Pilgrimage, Honourable Jafar Mohammed, alongside other senior officials.