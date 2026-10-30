2027 Hajj: NAHCON chairman tasks tour operators on Saudi’s Vision 2030 reforms

CHAIRMAN/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, has tasked Nigerian private tour operators to be adequately prepared for changes in the global Hajj industry driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms.

Yusuf issued the challenge in Lagos on Monday while opening a two-day professional capacity-building programme for licensed Hajj and Umrah tour operators, held simultaneously in Kano and Lagos.

The programme, organised by the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), in collaboration with the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and the Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Association of Nigeria (HUTON), was aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and pilgrim satisfaction ahead of the 2027 Hajj.

According to the NAHCON boss, the programme will, apart from preparing Nigerian operators for changes in the global Hajj industry driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, prepare them for the emerging business-to-business (B2B) model, which seeks the transition of management of pilgrims to the private sector.

He disclosed that NAHCON had secured a three-year phased transition arrangement with the Saudi authorities, beginning with 30 per cent private-sector participation in 2027, to provide time for strengthening Nigeria’s regulatory framework and preparing operators for increased responsibilities.

The chairman, however, urged operators to uphold professional standards, emphasising that, “The welfare of pilgrims must remain above commercial considerations.”

He reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to professional certification, digital transformation and effective regulatory oversight.

On his part, Rector, Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), Professor Muhammad Nasirudeen Maiturare, described professional training as essential to modern pilgrimage management, highlighting the need for expertise in corporate governance, risk management, operational coordination and international service standards.

He also highlighted HIN’s academic initiatives, including MBA in Hajj Operations Management, in collaboration with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the National Diploma in Hospitality and Hajj Management, conjunction with the National Board for Technical Education.

The professional certificate programme in Hajj/Umrah operations and pilgrim service management was held between Monday, October 26 and 27.

NAHCON’s Head, Information and Publications, Shafii Sani Mohammed, informed that, “The programme featured sessions on professional ethics, integrated operations management, lessons from the 2026 Hajj, leadership, conflict resolution, pilgrim welfare and collaboration with Saudi service providers.”

He added that the training was aimed at strengthening operators’ preparedness for 2027 Hajj and supporting NAHCON’s efforts to build a professional, competitive and pilgrim-centred Hajj and Umrah industry in Nigeria.