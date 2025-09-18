Politics

2027: Group urges PDP to reconsider zoning decision

Muhammad Sabiu
PDP decision

The Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim (GOH) Front 2027 has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to revisit its decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Kaduna group’s state coordinator, Aliyu Mohammed (Achili), made the appeal on Thursday in Kaduna while submitting a letter to the Kaduna State Chairman of the PDP, Edward Marshal.

According to Achili, zoning the presidential ticket would limit the party’s chances of winning the election, as it would deny capable aspirants from other regions the opportunity to contest.

“We believe that throwing the ticket open would give the party a stronger footing ahead of the 2027 polls,” Achili said. “Each and every Nigerian party loyalist willing and capable should be allowed to contest.”

The GOH Front 2027 argued that the decision to zone the ticket would not only limit the party’s chances of winning but also deny the party the opportunity to tap into the expertise and experience of aspirants from other regions.

Responding to the appeal, the Kaduna PDP chairman, Edward Marshal, assured the group that their request would be transmitted to the national leadership for consideration.

The GOH Front 2027 is a group of supporters and members of the PDP who are backing the presidential ambition of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kwara health workers Kwara governorship in Kwara South wash stations intervention on security summer lesson meat handling Police refute relocation of bandits , Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 450 personnel, equipment in Kwarato Kwara community Kwara health workers refute claims of intimidation, poor sanitary practices
Next Article Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, new APC Nationsl Chairman 2027: In spite of endorsement, Tinubu must emerge at convention — Yilwatda, APC national chairman

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×