2027: Group urges PDP to reconsider zoning decision

The Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim (GOH) Front 2027 has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to revisit its decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Kaduna group’s state coordinator, Aliyu Mohammed (Achili), made the appeal on Thursday in Kaduna while submitting a letter to the Kaduna State Chairman of the PDP, Edward Marshal.

According to Achili, zoning the presidential ticket would limit the party’s chances of winning the election, as it would deny capable aspirants from other regions the opportunity to contest.

“We believe that throwing the ticket open would give the party a stronger footing ahead of the 2027 polls,” Achili said. “Each and every Nigerian party loyalist willing and capable should be allowed to contest.”

The GOH Front 2027 argued that the decision to zone the ticket would not only limit the party’s chances of winning but also deny the party the opportunity to tap into the expertise and experience of aspirants from other regions.

Responding to the appeal, the Kaduna PDP chairman, Edward Marshal, assured the group that their request would be transmitted to the national leadership for consideration.

The GOH Front 2027 is a group of supporters and members of the PDP who are backing the presidential ambition of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

