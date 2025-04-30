2027: Group dismisses call for Christian VP slot for North

A political pressure group, North East Youths Stakeholders Forum, has dismissed the agitation for a Northern Christian Vice President for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 General elections.

The Forum described such agitation as “misguided and based on flawed assumptions about governance and national unity”, the call for the replacement of Vice President Kashim Shettima by a Northern Christian in the 2027 General elections.

The Forum was responding to another pressure group, Arewa Youth Movement’s recent call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Kashim Shettima with a Christian from Northern Nigeria for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement signed by Comrade Shettima Umar, the Forum emphasized that governance should be about delivering results, not about appeasing specific interest groups or religious constituencies.

It highlighted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s exceptional leadership and governance skills, citing his experience as a seasoned banker, former Commissioner, two-term Governor of Borno State, and Senator.

According to the Forum, his contributions to the nation’s development and commitment to championing key policies that benefit Nigerians were also noted.

The North-East Youth Stakeholders Forum argued that the idea that a different religious affiliation would automatically translate to electoral success is simplistic and ignores the complexities of Nigerian politics.

It pointed out that the 2023 election was influenced by various factors, including economic policies, security concerns, and the candidates’ track records, rather than just religious considerations.

The Forum expressed support for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, believing that their leadership and vision are crucial for Nigeria’s progress urging all Nigerians to reject divisive narratives and focus on building a prosperous, united, and strong Nigeria for all.

Shettima Umar called on the Arewa Youth Movement to consider the broader implications of their suggestions, focusing on policies that benefit all Nigerians and promote national unity.

The Forum emphasized the importance of supporting leaders with a proven track record of service and commitment to the nation’s development.

The North-East Youth Stakeholders Forum concluded by affirming their support for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, highlighting their ability to work towards the nation’s development and their potential for continued partnership in governance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE