2027 Grammy nominations to be announced today

Nigerian music stars Tems, Davido, Wizkid, Asake, Ayra Starr and Victony are among the artistes tipped for possible nominations at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, as the Recording Academy prepares to unveil its nominees on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The nominations announcement is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. West African Time), with the complete list expected to be published around 9 a.m. Eastern Time (3 p.m. WAT).

The presentation will be led by Recording Academy Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Mason Jr., and Chair of its Board of Trustees, Dr Chelsey Green.

Music fans can follow the announcement live on Grammy.com and the official Grammys YouTube channel, with additional coverage expected on ABC’s Good Morning America.

For the first time, the nominations presentation will also be broadcast live at The Square in Times Square, New York, in partnership with Hilton, the Recording Academy’s official hotel partner.

Several Grammy-winning and nominated artistes are expected to join the presentation, including Alan Menken, Amy Allen, Carly Pearce, David Guetta, FYÜTCH and Aura V, Herbie Hancock, Israel Houghton, Juanes, Kehlani, Linda Perry, Meghan Foley, Michelle Holme, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Renée Fleming, YUNGBLUD and Ziggy Marley.

Nigerian Artistes Feature in Grammy Predictions

Ahead of the official announcement, Nigerian artistes have featured prominently in predictions for the Best African Music Performance category.

According to predictions published by Billboard, Tems’ “Big Daddy”, Davido’s “B4 B4”, featuring Mayorkun and FOLA, and Wizkid and Asake’s collaboration, “Jogodo”, are among the potential contenders.

Other predicted entries include “Body Go” by MOLIY and Tyla, as well as “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” by Angélique Kidjo featuring Ayra Starr.

Similarly, The Grammy Guru’s predictions include Victony’s “Slick” alongside “Big Daddy”, “B4 B4”, “Body Go” and “Jogodo”. Kidjo and Ayra Starr’s collaboration was also listed as an alternative contender.

Other African releases mentioned in the predictions include Asake’s “Gratitude” and Rema’s “Tea”.

Beyond the Best African Music Performance category, several Nigerian albums have also featured in discussions about possible nominations in global music and album categories.

They include Tems’ Love Is a Kingdom, Davido’s Oriadé, Asake’s M$NEY and Ayra Starr’s Starrgirl.

However, these predictions remain speculative, as only the Recording Academy’s official announcement will confirm the nominees.

Five New Categories Introduced

The 2027 Grammy Awards will feature five new categories, bringing the total number of award categories to 100.

The newly introduced categories are Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

The eligibility period covers recordings released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026.

The Recording Academy conducted its first round of voting between October 12 and 22, 2026, while the final round of voting is scheduled to take place from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

International stars, including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Rosalía, have also featured prominently in pre-nomination discussions and predictions.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony will begin at 7 pm Eastern Time (4 pm Pacific Time) and will be broadcast live on ABC, with simultaneous streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The 2027 edition will mark the first time the Grammy Awards are broadcast under the ABC, Disney+ and Hulu arrangement, following the show’s departure from CBS.

The ceremony will also begin an hour earlier than in previous years.

Widely regarded as one of the biggest celebrations of musical excellence, the Grammy Awards recognise outstanding achievements across the global music industry.