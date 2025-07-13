2027: Govs decamping to APC will work against you, Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against some of his appointments and governors decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from other parties.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Primate Ayodele released a series of warnings to the president surrounding the Nigerian economy, insecurity, and several other issues.

He warned Tinubu to be careful, as they will use insecurity to disrupt his second-term ambition.

He also revealed that there are people in his government who are behind the insecurity, including those in Aso Rock.

He also asked security operatives to be careful in October as insecurity will go beyond necessary levels in the month, while also advising him to crash the prices of food commodities.

“Tinubu should be careful, they will use insecurity to disrupt his second term in office. Let him try so well to reduce the price of commodities, but there is still hardship. There are still issues in security, some people in the military, security parastatals, and even the villa are behind it.

“Insecurity will go beyond necessary as from October, He needs to work on insecurity very well and make sure the price of rice, garri, and essential food commodities are crashed if otherwise, it will be difficult for him. He shouldn’t let anyone deceive him; all is not well.”

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to avoid making a wrong person the national chairman of the party because it can lead to the selling out of the APC. He also called on the military to work against bombings because it’s another strategy to destabilize the government.

“You should also avoid picking the wrong person as the APC national chairman so that the party won’t be sold out. Don’t pick a party chairman based on eye service, there are names of people that shouldn’t be your party chairman. The official date for the convention will affect the party’s stand; it should be changed.

“He needs to work on the youths and do a lot of strategy work on them. He shouldn’t do a wrong negotiation to avoid some challenges. The military should start working on bombings because that’s another strategy to destabilize this government.”

Primate Ayodele advised Tinubu to be careful of political enemies pretending to be for him, while advising him to keep most of his strategies to himself.

“You should also watch important documentation in the villa, overhaul your security, and watch your presidential jet very well. You have a lot of political enemies within your party that are pretending, keep most of your strategies to yourself because there are coalition moles in the APC.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu not to trust governors decamping to the APC because some of them will work against him. He urged him not to dismiss the coalition because they are ready to fight till the end.

“Don’t trust these governors, not all of them love you or joined you because they love you, their intentions are not totally pure, you need to be very careful. The opposition is well equipped and ready, the way you are. You can only defeat them with four things.

“You are not seeing anything, some of your enemies are getting appointed in your government, and most of the business people you rely on will shut you down. You need to work very fast,” he added.