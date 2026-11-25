Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, will on Thursday begin a tour of the seven local government areas in Bauchi South Senatorial District as part of consultations to seek support for his senatorial ambition under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The governor disclosed this while addressing party leaders, political appointees, technocrats and other stakeholders, saying he would be accompanied by his wife to engage political leaders and influential stakeholders across the district.

Mohammed said the tour was designed to enable him to personally meet party leaders, candidates and other stakeholders to solicit their support rather than rely on representatives.

He described the engagement as an opportunity to reciprocate the goodwill and solidarity he had received from the people over the years.

The governor expressed confidence in the APM platform, insisting that its structure in Bauchi State was established in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He said the platform had provided an opportunity for his political movement to pursue its aspirations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the APM Campaign Organisation, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, reaffirmed his commitment to the party and its political arrangements ahead of the elections.

Similarly, the Director of the Senatorial Campaign, Maiwada Wandi, urged party members, political leaders and supporters across Bauchi South to rally behind Mohammed’s senatorial ambition, stressing the need for unity and active participation in the forthcoming political engagements.

Akuyam also called for peace, unity and understanding among political stakeholders, expressing optimism that the planned consultations would strengthen cooperation within the party ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, the APM Campaign Organisation has distributed vehicles to various directorates of its campaign structure to strengthen mobilisation and coordination ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the presentation, Akuyam, who was represented by his deputy, Dallami Kawule, said the vehicles were provided to improve the operational capacity of the directorates and facilitate effective campaign activities.

He explained that the vehicles would support the organisation’s efforts to promote the party’s ideals, programmes and political vision across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Director of Special Duties of the Campaign Organisation, Muttaka Muhammad Duguri, expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as an important boost to campaign operations.

He assured the organisation’s leadership that the vehicles would be put to proper use to achieve the campaign’s objectives, while urging members and supporters to remain committed to the party’s mission ahead of the 2027 elections.