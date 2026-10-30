2027: Gombe gov expresses confidence in APC victory

Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances of winning the 2027 general elections, urging party members to unite and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.

The governor spoke during the inauguration of the party’s State Advisory and Campaign Councils, where he called on aggrieved members to set aside their differences, embrace reconciliation and work collectively towards securing victory at all levels.

He stressed that unity, dialogue, patience and mutual understanding were essential to achieving the party’s political objectives, urging members to prioritise the collective interest of the APC over personal disagreements.

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Inuwa Yahaya expressed optimism that the party would secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

“Insha Allah, we shall work hard to ensure that we deliver APC in Gombe State. Our objective is to see APC at the top in the presidential election, APC at the top in the National Assembly elections, APC at the top in the governorship election and APC at the top in the State House of Assembly elections,” he stated.

The governor urged party members to draw confidence from the support extended to Gombe State by the Tinubu administration, citing major infrastructure, agricultural and healthcare projects as evidence of the Federal Government’s interventions.

He specifically mentioned the Renewed Hope Superhighway project from Akwanga, particularly the Gombe-Biu Superhighway, noting that construction work had commenced on the Gombe section.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Agro-Livestock Development Zone, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Kumo, and other healthcare institutions as notable projects supported by the President.

While acknowledging the APC’s progress and grassroots support across the state, Inuwa Yahaya cautioned against complacency, urging members to sustain engagement with communities, mobilise voters and communicate the party’s achievements.

“Although we are strong and enjoy grassroots support, we must continue to work tirelessly. Asiwaju’s victory is the victory of Jamilu Gwamna and all other APC candidates at every level,” he said.

Earlier, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Muhammad Dantata Ndus, charged party members to take responsibility for delivering their respective polling units through effective mobilisation and issue-based campaigns.

Ndus said the APC had achievements to present to voters under Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, highlighting investments in infrastructure, road construction, healthcare and industrial development.

He explained that the composition of the councils reflected the participation of youths, women, grassroots mobilisers and technocrats drawn from political wards and polling units across the state.

“This is not just an inauguration of councils; it is the inauguration of a victory machine that will propel our party to victory in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate in Gombe State, Alhaji Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, pledged to place the interests of the state and its people above personal considerations.

He assured party members that he would govern with humility and remain committed to his promises if elected.

“If we win the election, I promise that I will remain humble and be a man of my word. It is a covenant between me and the people of Gombe State,” he said.

Gwamna also emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation, noting that electoral victory would depend largely on the party’s ability to reach voters and secure support at individual polling units.

He called on party members to work towards delivering one million votes for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Gombe State, arguing that a strong electoral mandate would strengthen the state’s position in seeking further federal support.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewo, who spoke on behalf of the legislature; the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, representing members of the National Assembly; and Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, who spoke on behalf of the state party patrons.

The speakers expressed confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects, citing the performance of APC-led administrations at the federal, state and local government levels. They urged members to make sacrifices, strengthen mobilisation and work collectively towards the party’s success.

Speaking on behalf of party elders, Alhaji Baba Dukul thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the APC leadership for entrusting them with responsibilities in the councils, pledging that the elders would deploy their experience and influence towards fulfilling their mandate.

The inauguration was attended by members of the State Advisory Council, Campaign Council, Women’s Campaign Council, and other party loyalists and supporters.

The event formally marked the commencement of the councils’ activities aimed at coordinating the APC’s political engagement, reconciliation and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.