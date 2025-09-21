2027: Gbenga Daniel unveils movement for Tinubu’s reelection

The Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday, launched a movement, BATOGD, to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

This was disclosed in his speech delivered during the commissioning of Renewed Hope International Market, Igode-Remo, in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, as part of his midterm community assessment review tour of the senatorial district.

The former governor of the state lauded the President for his determination to reverse the socioeconomic challenges confronting the country, noting Nigeria will witness more development and growth with the reelection of the president in 2027.

He said, “Let me state unequivocally that our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sacrosanct, and our reasons are very clear. Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided our country with the first-ever conscious leadership through a systematic process of rethinking the nation, redirecting our economy, and reengineering the protocols of our national engagements.

“The last two years of this administration at the national level have been about the fundamental redirection of our economy. This administration has shown the greatest amount of boldness in tackling critical and sometimes controversial issues surrounding our economy.”

Daniel explained that he decided to launch the BATOGD Movement as a grassroots mobilization support group for the president based on the various reforms that have renewed the hopes of Nigerians in a better nation.

He revealed that he sponsored the bill which led to the establishment of the Southwest Development Commission, and the bill for the creation of a new state, out of Ogun State among many others, in his last two years at the National Assembly.

While submitting that his agitation for the creation of Ijebu State will suffer a setback, if he is not returned to the Senate in 2027, while expressing hope that this agitation would come to reality.

Daniel, however, said his efforts in making the dreams of Ijebu and Remo people a reality must be sustained by returning him to the red chambers in the next election, saying serious legislative work had already been put in motion by him to ensure that the creation of Ijebu State becomes a reality.

He insisted that only his return to the National Assembly would guarantee the creation of the state, which according to him has been long overdue.

The lawmaker said the National Assembly has its own peculiar ways of working and ensuring pending bills are pushed through continuity, stressing his return to the National Assembly is key to the creation of the state.

“In Abuja, I have been working on the creation of a new state out of the old Ijebu Province. The advantages are enormous in terms of federal allocations for development and employment opportunities. I thank my colleagues in the Senate – 75 of whom have endorsed the proposal. Out of all the provinces created in 1923, only Ijebu has yet to transition into a state. The agitation is credible and justifiable; and I call on everyone to support it”, he stated.

The Onigode of Igode, Oba Jamiu Sule-Onosipe, appreciated the federal government for siting the market in the community, saying “This monumental market in Igode is a compelling testament to your administration’s unwavering commitment to uplifting underserved rural communities and ensuring food security across Nigeria.

“It will significantly enhance food systems, reduce post-harvest losses, and channel prosperity into the hands of farmers, traders, and households across Ogun State.”

The monarch appealed to the state government to construct and rehabilitate

The Gbaga–Fakale–Igode– Eyin-Ogbe Oke–Igbodo road, linking to Lagos.

Oba Sule-Onosipe equally thanked Senator Daniel, for his strategic efforts and tireless lobbying which ensured that the modern market was brought to Remo Land, and more specifically, to Igode Kingdom.

“This is not only an act of visionary leadership—it is a legacy of love for your people and a shining example of servant-leadership at its finest,” the monarch added.