2027: Forum dissociates self from coalition against Taraba gov

The forum of Tiv political appointees, community leaders, and grassroots stakeholders in Taraba state has dissociated itself from the proposed, Kuteb/Tiv Political Coalition against Governor Agbu Kefas’ 2027 governorship bid.

Chief Philip Iyolpenda Ananum, the group chairman disclosed their position on the proposed political coalition against Taraba governor in a press conference in Jalingo.

The group also described as misleading, the thought that the Kuteb/Tiv coalition idea carries the collective mandate or endorsement of the entire Tiv people of Taraba, stating that the so-called coalition does not reflect the diversity and independence of thought within Tiv communities of the state.

They pledged their unreserved support for Governor Kefas’ 2027 governorship bid, promising that the Tiv people will stand solidly behind the governor in 2027 and beyond, considering his fairness, goodwill, and performance.

“While we reaffirm our unflinching support for Governor Agbu Kefas’ administration based on his fairness, goodwill, and performance, we wish to place on record that the Tiv people will stand solidly behind him in 2027 and beyond.

“We wish to hereby dissociate ourselves from the proposed so-called Kuteb/Tiv Political Coalition. We wish to state here that the Tiv are a politically conscious and numerically significant group in Taraba, and is unrealistic to suggest that such a people can be confined to a singular political movement or coalition, especially one that appears to be evolving without broad consultation among key stakeholders.

“We wish to also state that the Kuteb/Tiv Political Coalition, does not carry the collective mandate or endorsement of the entire Tiv people of Taraba, and did not reflect the diversity and independence of thought within Tiv communities.

“Our position on this matter is not to cast aspersions or generate controversy but is to provide clarity in the public space regarding the narratives surrounding social media space. It’s misleading.

“As leaders committed to peace, development, and harmonious coexistence among all ethnic nationalities in Taraba State, we remain focused on productive engagement, peace-building, and meaningful development under the leadership of Governor Agbu Kefas.

“While some may choose to align with coalitions of their preference, as we acknowledge that all citizens regardless of ethnicity or affiliation, have the constitutional right to freedom of association and expression, it would be erroneous to assume or propagate that such alignments speak for the majority or the entire Tiv people of Taraba State and command electoral dominance.

“As stakeholders with responsibilities in our communities, we understand the delicacy of Taraba’s ethnic landscape and the need for cautious, inclusive politics. We therefore caution against narratives that could inflame passions or distort facts.

“The Kuteb/Tiv coalition as currently constituted, is more of a social media construct than a grounded organic political force. This coalition as we know is being promoted by a few individual residents elsewhere with little or no political value on ground. While we respect the right of any individual or group to pursue their political affiliations, it is dishonest and divisive to project such efforts as representing the generality of the Tiv people.

“In view of the achievements recorded so far, and following extensive consultations with our communities, we, the Tiv political appointees, community leaders, and grassroots stakeholders in Taraba State, hereby pass a vote of confidence in His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas.

“We wish to commend Governor Agbu Kefas’ transformational drive. We commend the governor for his open-door policy and sincere engagement with Tiv traditional and community leaders.

His recent consultations with His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ortese Ayatse, Tor Tiv (V), and other stakeholders regarding the plight of the displaced Tiv communities in Southern Taraba, is both historic and heartening. We call for the continuity of this dialogue to ensure the timely return of our displaced people”. The forum was maintained.

The group calls on all Tiv sons and daughters across Taraba State to remain calm, united, and committed to the greater good.

“Let us not be distracted by uncoordinated political maneuvers. Rather, let us support an administration that is visibly delivering and prioritising the well-being of all ethnic nationalities in the state”.