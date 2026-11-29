VICE-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday dismissed the presidential ambitions of African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, saying neither could defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January presidential election.

Speaking at the APC presidential rally at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Shettima said only candidates who built alliances beyond their immediate ethnic bases could secure a national mandate.

He said: “I have never been an advocate of a Yoruba presidency. I have advocated the emergence of a Nigerian president of South-Western extraction.

“In the same vein, I am a firm believer in the emergence of a Nigerian president of South-Eastern origin.

“Our ethnic identities and inheritance are important, but our citizenship is a covenant that binds us as a nation. We must work in concert to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“No section of this country can win a presidential election in isolation. The most consequential electoral victories in our history have involved negotiations.”

Shettima accused Atiku and Obi of playing divisive politics by concentrating their campaigns on their immediate ethnic constituencies while neglecting other parts of the country.

“Politics is not only a game of numbers but also a game of negotiation and strategic alliances. It is not a game of emotion,” he said, arguing that former President Buhari only secured victory in 2015 after building alliances with the South-West and South-East, culminating in the formation of the APC.

According to him, both Atiku and Obi were not contesting to win but to “make money and foment mischief after losing the election”.

“My father, Atiku Abubakar, has so far visited six states in the federation. He has not visited one state in Southern Nigeria. He has concentrated purely on the North.

“And I want to make it emphatically clear to the Igbo that Atiku can never cross the River Congo so far as he remains a divisive northern political leader.

“But the moment Buhari, God bless his soul, got 11,889,049 votes from Northern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, it did not make him win the election until 2015 when he had a handshake with the South-West of Nigeria. That was when he got the critical threshold and became the President of Nigeria.

“And I dare to say, without any fear of contradiction, that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and my friend, Peter Obi, Gregory Obi, are not in this contest to win the election. They are in this contest principally to make money and foment mischief after losing the election.

“And I am absolutely certain that, with your support and your votes, we are going to soundly defeat these two gentlemen.

“Finally, finally, we will retire former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to perform his role as the Waziri of Borno and the Waziri of Adamawa. That is what he is.

“My friend, Peter Gregory Obi, has visited 17 states of the federation so far. He has visited all the states of the South-East. He has visited all the states of the South-South except Rivers. He has visited one state in Northern Nigeria, Kaduna, thinking that he will use religion, that he will weaponise religion as he did four years ago to win the election.

“He went only to Lagos in the South-West. You cannot win elections through division. We win elections through negotiation, compromises and bridge-building.

He also suggested that Obi could be appointed chairman of the South-East Development Commission, describing it as “about the only job he is fit to do”.

Earlier, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described the rally as the Enugu Declaration, saying the South-East would support Tinubu’s reelection because of his economic reforms and efforts to give the region a sense of belonging.

He said: “What we are going to start and what will become known in history as the Enugu Declaration is a declaration to support and collaborate in the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are doing this because we know what collaboration has done for us as Ndigbo.”

Mbah said Tinubu inherited a stagnant economy but had taken difficult decisions that increased funds available to state governments, enabling them to meet their obligations.

He cited investments in roads, healthcare and education in Enugu, including 7,000 classrooms, 260 smart schools and 260 Type 2 primary healthcare centres.

According to him, the removal of the fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms had strengthened the capacity of subnational governments to deliver infrastructure and social services.

The governor also highlighted improvements in road infrastructure, including the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt roads, as evidence of the benefits of the Federal Government’s interventions in the South-East.

He urged residents to vote massively for the APC, describing the forthcoming election as an opportunity to consolidate the gains of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“A good sailor does not abandon his ship because of rough waters. Countries are not built by abandoning challenges halfway through.

“We must consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda. We must come out and vote massively for the APC,” Mbah said.