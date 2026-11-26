Former Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has mobilised 10,000 grassroots volunteers for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to canvass support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and the emergence of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as governor in 2027.

The mobilisation, coordinated by the BRF Support Group, is designed to establish a door-to-door campaign network across communities, markets, streets and households in Lagos ahead of the presidential and governorship elections scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027, respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the APC 10,000 Foot Soldiers initiative, Fashola said the exercise was not a political rally but a training and engagement programme aimed at equipping volunteers to mobilise residents and communicate the party’s policies and achievements.

He explained that the initial participants would serve as trainers, replicating the exercise in their respective communities to build a network of 10,000 volunteers working towards the elections.

“We are having an interaction with trainers, a few thousand of them, who will go back home to train the remaining.

“And the intention is to achieve a volunteer party base of 10,000 people working from now all through to election day, knocking doors, carrying the message of our party, explaining what our party has done, explaining what the candidates have done and explaining what the government has done,” he said.

The former governor urged young participants to take ownership of the mobilisation exercise, particularly by educating first-time voters on the APC’s identity and symbol on the ballot paper.

He warned that voters needed to recognise the party’s logo during the elections, noting that identifying with the personalities of Tinubu and Hamzat would not be sufficient when casting their ballots.

Fashola also highlighted infrastructure projects executed by successive APC administrations, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Ibadan railway and Second Niger Bridge, which he said had improved transportation, trade and the movement of goods and services.

On security, he advocated the establishment of state police, describing it as an additional layer of security that would complement existing structures and strengthen efforts to protect lives and property.

He said constitutional amendments to facilitate state policing had received support from almost all state legislatures.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, Fashola attributed some of the challenges to global developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He urged the volunteers to educate residents on Federal Government interventions, including salary increases, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), student allowances and tax relief measures.

On Lagos infrastructure, he cited the Blue and Red Line rail projects as examples of collaboration between successive APC administrations and the private sector.

Fashola also called on voters to support APC candidates contesting legislative positions, arguing that the party needed a strong presence in the legislature to facilitate the implementation of its programmes.

Declaring his support for Hamzat’s governorship ambition, the former governor described him as an experienced politician with the discipline, focus and understanding required to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“In Lagos, the safest and the surest pair of hands to succeed Governor Sanwo-Olu is Candidate Obafemi Hamzat. Tell them I said so. Tell them I trust him.

“Tell them that we all trust him because he’s experienced, he’s disciplined, he’s focused and he has the understanding and the compassion to move the government to another level,” he said.

In his remarks, Hamzat urged APC members, lawmakers and grassroots canvassers to adopt a bold, fact-based approach in engaging residents, particularly on government interventions in electricity, employment, education and infrastructure.

He described the 2027 elections as consequential for Lagos and the country, urging party members to concentrate on presenting their development plans rather than dwelling on political grievances.

“This election is very consequential for our state and is consequential for our country,” he said.

“They have a manifesto of grievances. But what we have is a blueprint, how do we move or continue to move Nigeria and Lagos forward? We are better than complaining. History is okay, but history is gone. Today is what we are dealing with and how do we move our country forward.”

On electricity, Hamzat said the Lagos State Government had established the legal and institutional framework to participate in power generation, transmission and distribution following the passage of enabling legislation by the state House of Assembly.

He disclosed that 17 companies had registered to provide electricity in the state, while the government was working to procure meters for the remaining 17 per cent of residents without them.

“They will ask you in Lagos about power, and tell them that Lagos State Government has set up the machinery to deliver power,” he said.

“We can guarantee you very, very soon, Lagos will be powered because we know that the prosperity of Lagos doesn’t depend on generators. So we will do it.”

On employment, the deputy governor cited government-supported initiatives through which businesses had reportedly generated 380,000 jobs, alongside more than N4 billion in grants distributed during the year, particularly to women-led enterprises.

He argued that small businesses, rather than government establishments alone, remained important drivers of employment and economic growth.

“And what we found out is our businesses are actually doing well, especially businesses led by women, and we are supporting them to make sure that they do a lot better,” he said.

“Government will not create too many jobs; it is small businesses that will create jobs.”

Hamzat also highlighted road projects across the state, including in Ijede, and a proposed concrete road corridor expected to reduce travel time to about two and a half hours and connect 65 farm settlements to facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce.

He urged party supporters to address voter apathy, noting that Lagos had more than 7.38 million registered voters but that actual participation in previous elections had remained significantly lower.

Defending the removal of petrol subsidy, Hamzat said the policy was necessary to address structural problems in the economy, urging APC canvassers to explain the government’s position and interventions to residents.

He also called for support for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the January 16 elections, as well as the party’s governorship and legislative candidates in the February 6 poll.

“If Tinubu has taken the feeding bottle from those stealing from oil subsidies, so they will fight back,” he said.

“So let us support this president, make sure we vote for him and come January 16, let us vote for the present House of Reps and the Senate, because they are the people that are assisting to deliver the goods, and from February 6, let’s do it again.”

Similarly, the Director-General of the PBAT/KOH 2027 Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, charged the volunteers to tackle voter apathy by mobilising eligible voters and encouraging greater participation in the forthcoming elections.

Obanikoro identified the disparity between the number of registered voters and actual turnout as a major challenge, citing Lagos’ 7,388,668 registered voters.

He urged the canvassers to take the campaign to communities and persuade residents to participate in the electoral process.

The former minister also highlighted the domestication of the Electricity Act in Lagos, the registration of 17 power companies and efforts to expand access to electricity meters.

He further cited the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund’s reported contribution to the creation of 380,000 jobs and the distribution of more than N4 billion in grants, particularly to women-led businesses.

On education, he referenced the Federal Government’s student loan scheme as an intervention aimed at expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on families.

Obanikoro also defended the removal of petrol subsidy, urging the volunteers to equip themselves with information on government policies and interventions to address questions from residents.

Earlier, former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy and representative of the BRF Support Group, Lateef Ibirogba, described the volunteers as the link between the APC and the electorate.

He said their assignment would involve house-to-house and community engagements, stressing that the group was determined to ensure that no vote was taken for granted.

“As a BRF Support Group, our mandate is clear. We are the foot soldiers. We are the mobilisers. We are the bridge between the party and the people,” he said.

Ibirogba added that the volunteers would take the party’s message to households, streets, markets and communities across Lagos.

Also speaking, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, commended Fashola for initiating the mobilisation exercise, disclosing that 13,000 foot soldiers had been mobilised to take the party’s message to voters across the state.

He said the volunteers would engage residents from one household to another, explaining the achievements of APC-led administrations and canvassing support for the party’s candidates.

Ojelabi disclosed that Lagos had 13,325 polling units, noting that the mobilisation exercise required collective efforts across the state.

He also referenced a commitment by members of the student community to work towards securing three million votes for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

The APC chairman urged the volunteers to explain the Federal Government’s interventions in education, infrastructure, healthcare and security, assuring them that the party leadership would sustain mobilisation across local governments and wards.

He pledged that the party would reciprocate their efforts through good governance.

Ojelabi further urged eligible voters in the 490 polling units selected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its mock election to participate in the exercise scheduled for Saturday as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.