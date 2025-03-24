Former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, former member of the House of Representatives in the Ninth National Assembly, Honourable Francis Agbo, and stakeholders in the Benue South Senatorial District, Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo, organised a rally over the weekend to drum up support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking at the rally, the former Senate President emphasised “the need to constantly support the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, because of the anti-people forces against the development of Benue.”

He stated, “I want to assure you that the efforts are in order. We are one hundred per cent with the government—I mean, the entire Zone C. I specifically thank you, Linda, for making this rally possible because this is the first of its kind in the zone.”

One of the organisers, Honourable Linda Ene Agada, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Town Beautification, thanked the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo for coming out in their thousands to declare their support and trust for Fr Hyacinth Alia, whom she noted was determined to develop the North Central state against all odds.

Honourable Agada said, “I’m overwhelmed with the massive support the Governor is receiving from my federal constituency. Although the Governor has made Enone his priority, the Igumale-Agila road is under construction, the Igumale-Okpoga road is also there, and the Primary Health Care Centre in Ai-Oduh in Ogbadibo Local Government, among others.

“In the area of appointments, the Governor has given Enone the first Chairman of Benue State Internal Revenue Service from the Idoma-Igede extraction and the pioneer Director General of Public Procurement in Benue State.

“The federal constituency currently has the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, and that of Water Resources and Climate Change. We also have the Federal Commissioner for the Public Complaints Commission, three Federal Board members, and Board members of the State institutions, among others.”

Honourable Agada further stated that the rally was organised to show appreciation for the good work the Governor is doing and to assure him that the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo people are ready to vote for him again come 2027.

Also in attendance were Mr Okoriko Aba, Honourable Agada, a former chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government, the Vice Chairman of Ado Local Government, Jane Ikese, and the Deputy Leader of the Ado Legislative Council, Honourable Sunday Otse Ogenyi.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE