The campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 has received renewed attention in Ondo, as the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement engaged former militants from the Niger Delta on strategies to strengthen grassroots mobilisation across the South-West.

The engagement, held on Thursday at the movement’s South-West Zonal Headquarters in Akure, was led by the South-West Coordinator, Hon. Adekunle Orisamoluwa, with executives of the organisation and representatives of the former militants in attendance.

The meeting focused on building political alliances, strengthening grassroots structures and expanding the movement’s mobilisation network ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Orisamoluwa said the movement was committed to taking its message to communities and households across the region through sustained grassroots engagement.

He explained that the meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, review ongoing activities and identify areas of collaboration towards strengthening the organisation’s political structures.

According to him, the movement’s strategy is anchored on direct engagement with citizens, noting that its door-to-door approach is designed to take its message beyond political gatherings to individual households.

Orisamoluwa said the engagement was also in line with the directive of the movement’s Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizidei Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, stressing the need for unity, cooperation and collective responsibility among stakeholders.

He added that the movement would continue to build partnerships and coordinate its activities across the South-West as part of its preparations for the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, the leader of the former militants, Lucky Ojakomo, expressed willingness to collaborate with the movement, pledging their participation in peace-building efforts, grassroots mobilisation and initiatives aimed at promoting national unity.

He also expressed support for the President’s Renewed Hope agenda, while emphasising the importance of cooperation among stakeholders in advancing the country’s development.

The meeting ended with a commitment by participants to sustain the engagement and work towards strengthening the movement’s structures and door-to-door mobilisation activities across the South-West.