2027: Ex-Nasarawa deputy gov urged to join guber race

A coalition of Nasarawa State Youth has called on Dr Silas Ali Agara, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa and current Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), to run for Governor of Nasarawa in the 2027 general election under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youth coalition under the umbrella of the Nasarawa Patriotic Youth Alliance (NAPYA), Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said they have endorsed in totality the candidacy of Dr Agara.

“Agara is our trusted candidate to run for Governor of Nasarawa State in the 2027 general election in order to lead Nasarawa to the promised land,” the group stated.

The statement was jointly signed by Hon. Abdullamid Abubakar, Mallam Abdulgafar Abubakar, and Comrade Chun Christopher Sunday, Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinator, Wamba LGA Coordinator and Akwanga LGA Coordinator respectively.

They highlighted Agara’s outstanding performance when he was the deputy governor of the State and now the Director-General of NDE, saying the youths of the State believe that Dr Agara is the ideal candidate to occupy the Governorship seat in 2027 due to his impressive credentials in governance, leadership, and community service.

“As a pragmatic leader who has served Nasarawa State and Nigeria since 2003, Agara possesses the necessary qualities to lead the state to greater heights.

“As a role model for the youth constituency in Nasarawa State, Dr. Silas Agara has championed remarkable youth empowerment initiatives, placing many young people in leadership positions, providing economic empowerment, and facilitating higher educational attainment.

“Agara has proven track records of effective leadership and the ability to inspire and mobilize people.

“His experience in public service, politics, and sports has equipped him with the requisite skills, experience, and knowledge to lead the people of Nasarawa effectively. Agara’s clear and compelling vision for the development and progress of Nasarawa State resonates with many of its citizens.

“Considering his pedigree and positive hard work towards the actualisation of the principles and objectives of the President Tinubu Renewed Hope Journey, Dr Agara has remained focused on the four major areas of intervention in his current position as Director-General of the NDE, which include vocational development, entrepreneurship development, and agricultural skills training,” youth stated.

According to them, his commitment to integrity and transparency inspires trust and confidence, adding the coalition believes he has the potential to lead Nasarawa to greater heights and strengthen the party’s presence in the state.

“We urge the party leadership to consider Dr. Silas Agara as the main candidate and allow him to represent the party in the gubernatorial election. We believe in Silas Ali Agara for Governor in 2027.

“We also urge Dr. Agara to consider accepting to be the flagbearer and allow the state to benefit from his expertise, vision, and great leadership.

“Given his impressive credentials and achievements, we appeal to Dr. Silas Ali Agara to join the Nasarawa State governorship race in 2027 as the most qualified and competent leader the state has been waiting for,” the statement added.