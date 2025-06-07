2027: Ex-minister pledges support for Tinubu’s reelection bid

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, has pledged to join forces with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid.

Paying Kalu a visit at the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) office in Umuahia on Saturday, Ogah who is also the Chairman of Master Energy Oil applauded the Deputy Speaker for his legislative legacies especially in sponsoring the bill that established the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He urged the Deputy Speaker not to relent in championing the cause of Ndi Igbo.

The collaboration between Ogah and Kalu is seen by many as a strategic move to strengthen support for Tinubu’s agenda in Abia and the Southeast region.

“My brother and friend, we have always worked together and here today, I have come to join forces with you to see that Renewed Hope Partners is a success in Abia State. We will do everything within our capacity, the corridors of the people we work with, and everything within our communities using all the social capital that we have to see that this renewed hope partnership is a success. When the two of us are united with everyone here, we all have a part to play; I can tell you the president should go and sleep.

“We will put in everything we have including our resources. It’s a team work and I can tell you that we have a structure and when we come out to support anybody, that structure will give you victory. Thank you so far for the work you are doing within the region. Thank you for the South East Development Commission for the purpose of reconstruction, reconciliation, and rehabilitation; something that has been denied us since 1970 has now come to realization.

“We encourage you to do more for Igbo people. We are very grateful. We believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

“I believe that everyone of us has a place and whatever God has proposed for each and everyone of us will come to fulfillment in due season.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Kalu welcomed Ogah’s decision to join hands with him to support the President in 2027, saying that plans are underway to showcase Tinubu’s achievements across the South East region.

“We share a lot in common. You bring a lot of value to politics. We all have our values. I will be the last person to ignore what you are capable of doing in Abia politics. We need you to be on board with all the investments you have made in Abia politics, working for the people and working for the region. When I had a tete-a-tete with him, he said he was fully on board.

“Even without saying it, I have seen that Dr. Uche Ogah is on board. We are going to do a tour even outside the Southeast East showcasing what the President has done and preparing men for 2027. Unity is strength. If we work together we achieve results. There are thousands of people out there waiting to get on board,” Hon. Kalu said.