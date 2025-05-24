2027: Ex-LP candidate urges strategic alliance between Atiku, Obi

A former House of Representatives candidate under the Labour Party in Osun State, Gideon Aloba, has called for a strategic political alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a position paper titled “The Case for a Strategic Alliance: Why Atiku and Obi Must Shake Hands — A Roadmap for 2027,” Aloba said the opposition must unite under a single, credible front to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to him, the collaboration between Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Obi, the Labour Party’s flagbearer, is critical if the opposition intends to mount a serious challenge in the next presidential election.

“Just like the APC did in 2015—when Buhari and Tinubu joined forces to unseat the then dominant PDP, the opposition must now do the same to overcome Tinubu. For this to happen, one of the candidates must be willing to sacrifice his personal ambition while offering full and strategic support,” Aloba said.

He emphasised the need for a detailed coalition agreement, similar to the UK’s 2010 Conservative–Liberal Democrat alliance, to ensure clarity and mutual respect between the two parties.

Aloba said such an agreement should outline key appointments, responsibilities, and oversight mechanisms that would guide the power-sharing arrangement.

“The merger is not only inevitable; it is necessary. While politicians often shift positions after securing power, a binding coalition agreement would help reduce such risks and protect the interests of both sides and Nigerians at large,” he stated.

Rejecting the idea of a traditional power hierarchy, Aloba suggested a model of genuine power-sharing, where one leader could manage economic policy while the other handles security and anti-corruption.

He warned that failure to manage the ticket dynamics and support base of both political heavyweights could derail the alliance.

“How this is managed will be a defining test of political maturity and commitment to national interest,” he said.

Aloba stressed that Nigerians do not just need a political alliance, but one rooted in national interest and accountability.

“We need not just a political alliance, but one that truly favours the Nigerian people,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE