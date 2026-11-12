2027: Ex-LASU VC Olatunji-Bello rallies support for Tinubu, Hamzat

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Thursday mobilised grassroots support for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos governorship ambition of Deputy Governor Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Olatunji-Bello spearheaded the mobilisation under the aegis of the Momentous Women in Learning Association (MOWLAS) and the Momentous Men in Learning Association (MOMLAS), non-governmental organisations comprising academic and non-academic staff from tertiary institutions across Lagos State. Participating institutions include LASU; the University of Lagos (UNILAG); Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH); Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin; Caleb University, Imota; Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu; and Redeemer’s College of Science and Technology.

During the exercise, held at the Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) secretariat, no fewer than 200 residents, including elderly men and women across political and religious divides, benefited from free healthcare services. Beneficiaries received free medical check-ups for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, weight, and height, alongside complimentary medications. Those diagnosed with severe health challenges requiring further care were referred to government health facilities for comprehensive treatment.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Olatunji-Bello, who was recently appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of Redeemer’s University (RUN), Ede, explained that MOWLAS and MOMLAS were established in 2016 as platforms for contributing to good governance in Nigeria.

She noted that the medical outreach was designed to give back to society and represented the group’s first major outing in the current political cycle.

She added that the initiative would be extended to at least five other local government areas in Lagos State before the general elections in January.

According to the former Vice-Chancellor, good health is essential for economic independence, making it vital to support citizens’ well-being while sensitising them to vote for credible leaders.

“Those candidates are President Bola Tinubu for a second term, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for the Lagos governorship seat, and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for offices from the national to the state level in Lagos,” Prof. Olatunji-Bello stated. “The APC is the right political party with a genuine interest in moving Nigeria forward.”

Several beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation to the convener for the intervention.

One beneficiary, Madam Kehinde Ganiu, a local herb seller, noted that she received medication after her screening and was referred to a general hospital for further evaluation.

“I had been feeling unwell for some time, but I avoided the hospital and relied on self-medication with local herbs,” Ganiu said. “With the medical advice given to me today, I will go to the hospital for proper treatment,” she assured.