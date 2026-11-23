Former National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, and some factional state chairmen of the party have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Abure announced the endorsement on Monday during a National Executive Council meeting attended by members of his National Working Committee, factional state chairmen and secretaries, as well as leaders of the Obidient Movement within the party’s Directorate of Mobilisation.

Among those present were former South-West National Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi; Chairman of the LP State Chairmen Forum, Ceekay Igara; Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olufemi; and former National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun.

A video from the meeting showed participants singing the popular ‘On Your Mandate’ anthem associated with Tinubu’s political campaign.

Speaking at the gathering, Abure pledged that his faction would mobilise at least six million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 election, promising a nationwide campaign involving party structures at different levels.

“We are bringing nothing less than six million votes to President Bola Tinubu at the ballot box in the 2027 elections. We are deliberately willing to rally our ward, state, regional and national leaders for the purpose of winning the election.

“Election is about strategy. It’s not about making noise. It’s not about shouting and walking on the streets. It’s about calculation and planning,” he said.

The former LP chairman ruled out supporting the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, questioning Obi’s capacity to lead Nigeria.

“Obi lacks the capacity and competence for us to support him in the next election. Atiku is also not an option,” he said.