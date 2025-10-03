2027: EU urges urgent reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s elections

The Chief of Mission of the European Union Election Follow-up Mission (EU-EFM), Barry Andrews, has urged Nigeria’s leaders to urgently implement key electoral reforms to ensure credible, transparent, and inclusive general elections in 2027.

Speaking in Abuja at the conclusion of the EU delegation’s latest assessment, Andrews warned that delays in enacting reforms could undermine preparations for the polls.

He said, “Proposals would be a major step forward and a clear signal that those who break the law cannot act with impunity. Elections are not a contest without rules but a contest governed by law. Even if such a commission is not established, closer cooperation between INEC, EFCC, the police, and the judiciary would go a long way to addressing impunity.”

Andrews stressed that the European Union has no intention of interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs, but seeks to support institutions and stakeholders working to strengthen democracy.

“We are here as guests at Nigeria’s invitation, at the invitation of INEC, and we fully respect Nigeria’s sovereignty. Our role is not to interfere but to observe and to support,” he said.

One of the mission’s strongest concerns centered on Nigeria’s electoral legal framework. According to Andrews, last-minute amendments to laws and regulations risk undermining both INEC’s preparedness and public trust.

“INEC cannot operate on shifting ground; it needs a clear and stable legal framework well in advance of the elections,” he said. “Completing this work soon would give INEC the clarity it needs and give all stakeholders the confidence to prepare properly for 2027.”

He also emphasised the importance of protecting the Nigerian press ahead of the elections. “Journalists are essential to any democracy. They inform voters, hold institutions accountable, and keep public debate alive,” Andrews noted.

“Yet we continue to hear troubling reports of harassment, threats, and even violence against media practitioners. What is needed is a credible system to investigate and prosecute attacks swiftly and effectively. Without a free and safe media, citizens cannot make informed choices and democracy itself is weakened.”

The EU mission further called on political actors to address declining voter participation. Successive elections have seen turnout drop, with fewer Nigerians willing to cast their ballots. Andrews described this as a sign of eroding confidence in the political process.

“Falling turnout in successive elections shows that the stakes have never been higher,” he warned. “The upcoming INEC appointments, greater transparency of results, swift investigation and prosecution of electoral offences, legal clarity, safeguarding freedom of expression and protection of the media, and stronger women’s representation are all crucial for restoring trust.”

On women’s political participation, Andrews welcomed legislative momentum to improve representation but insisted that more work must be done to make politics inclusive.

“Some positive steps have been taken, particularly the bill for better women’s representation,” he said. “But inclusiveness cannot be postponed. It must be a priority if democracy is to truly reflect the diversity and strength of the Nigerian people.”

The mission also commended cooperation between parliament and civil society, which Andrews described as a promising foundation for reforms.

“We have seen constructive engagement between lawmakers and civil society groups,” he explained. “This cooperation is essential to ensure that reforms are not only passed but also implemented in a way that responds to citizens’ needs and strengthens democratic governance.”

He reiterated the EU’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria’s democratic development, recalling that European missions have observed elections in the country since 1999.

“Together with its member states, the EU remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s democratic development and will continue to engage with Nigerian stakeholders on advancing electoral reform,” Andrews said.

He urged Nigeria’s political class to act swiftly and decisively.

“The message of this follow-up mission is clear: we encourage all political actors to seize the current momentum, to deliver reforms that can safeguard transparency, inclusiveness, and credibility in the 2027 elections,” he concluded.

