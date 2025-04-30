2027: Etteh backs Umo Eno’s endorsement of Tinubu, Akpabio

The member representing Eket/Onna/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the National Assembly, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has described the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for the 2027 general elections as bold and statesmanlike.

Etteh’s description was contained in a message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday.

The message lauded Governor Eno’s recent public declaration of solidarity and support for the federal leadership, describing the move as a “courageous endorsement” that reflects a deep commitment to the peace, unity, and sustainable development of the state.

“This deliberate alignment with the central government represents a bold, pragmatic, and visionary step that transcends partisan lines. It is a clear demonstration of your unwavering commitment to the unity, progress, and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State and its people,” the statement maintained.

Etteh commended Governor Eno for recognizing the strategic importance of building synergy with the Tinubu-led administration at the center, emphasizing that such collaboration is vital for unlocking federal opportunities that could significantly accelerate infrastructure, social, and economic development within the state.

“Your statesmanship sends a strong message of maturity in governance and deep concern for the welfare of our citizens. This posture inspires optimism that Akwa Ibom will benefit immensely from greater synergy with the Federal Government, particularly as our illustrious son occupies the No. 3 position in this Government,” the statement stressed.

The federal lawmaker also took the opportunity to praise Governor Eno’s inclusion of Senator Godswill Akpabio, a son of the state and the current President of the Senate, in his political alignment.

He described the gesture as not only symbolic but also a demonstration of goodwill and unity among Akwa Ibom’s political leadership at the national level.

“Your support for Senator Akpabio is a reaffirmation of the value of homegrown leadership and collective responsibility in the pursuit of a better future for Akwa Ibom,” Hon. Etteh added.

Hon. Etteh, however, pledged his unwavering solidarity and continued partnership with Governor Eno in the collective effort to drive the development of Akwa Ibom, expressing gratitude for the governor’s willingness to place the interests of the state above party lines.