2027: Enough is enough, NDC fingers APC in Kwankwaso’s convoy attack

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that “enough is enough” following the attack on its Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and their sponsors.

The party condemned the incident, accusing suspected thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking Kwankwaso and members of his entourage.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC described the incident as a deliberate assault on its candidate, supporters and the country’s democratic process.

The party alleged that the growing attacks on opposition candidates and supporters across the country indicated that the APC had resorted to violence and intimidation because it had lost public support.

“This was not a mere disruption. It was a deliberate, violent assault on our candidate, on our supporters, and on democracy itself,” the statement said.

The NDC vowed not to be intimidated or silenced by the alleged attacks, insisting that it would not retreat from its political activities.

It called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, apprehend those responsible and identify their sponsors.

The party also urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of all political candidates and their supporters, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Nigeria, it said, deserved free, fair and peaceful elections rather than what it described as a reign of terror.

The NDC reaffirmed its commitment to its political mission, declaring that a new Nigeria was possible under its platform.