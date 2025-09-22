2027: Endorsement of Seyi Tinubu, divine call for leadership — CONYL

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), an umbrella body representing youth groups from across all six geopolitical zones, has described its endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for the governorship of Lagos State in 2027 as not a political statement but rather a divine call to leadership

In a statement issued to Nigerian Tribune by the President General of CONYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, he said their endorsement of Seyi Tinubu is in recognition of his vast experience, unyielding integrity, and dynamic vision for Lagos State.

He said, “We stand united in our belief that he possesses the essential qualities required to guide our beloved state towards greater heights. His proven track record of leadership, dedication to public service, and commitment to community development set him apart as the right choice for this eminent position.”

The youth body recalled recent remarks made by the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Daniel Bwala, where he emphasised that being the son of the President does not overshadow Seyi Tinubu’s qualifications to lead Lagos State.

The group wholeheartedly agree that his capabilities and passion for driving progress in Lagos transcend any familial connection.

He said: “Seyi Tinubu embodies the principles of integrity and competence, offering a fresh and inspiring approach to governance.”

According to him, as a dynamic leader, Seyi Tinubu has demonstrated the ability to unite people from all walks of life, fostering collaboration and inclusivity.

CONYL pointed out that his vision for Lagos State includes innovative strategies focused on economic growth, enhanced infrastructure, education reform, and social welfare, aligning with the aspirations of the youth and all citizens.

They, however, urged all stakeholders, community leaders, organisations, and citizens of Lagos State to rally behind Seyi Tinubu as he embarks on this noble journey.

He assured that together, they can sculpt a brighter future for the state, grounded in principles of equity, prosperity, and sustainability.

He said: “We, the members of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, boldly proclaim that this is a defining moment in Lagos State’s history.”

The Coalition stated the need to come together and support Seyi Tinubu as he steps up to lead Lagos towards unprecedented achievements.

