2027 elections: Women urged to participate more in partisan politics

Nigerian women across different social statuses have been urged to become more politically conscious and actively involved in partisan politics as the next general elections in the country draw closer.

They were encouraged to take action during a one-day summit held in Lagos on Tuesday, organised by the Women Environment and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV), a non-governmental organisation focused on women and youth matters.

The forum, themed “From Margins to Mainstream: Empowering Women for Political Participation in Nigeria,” brought together scores of women and young girls from diverse backgrounds and political parties, including those living with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, the convener and executive director of WOYODEV, Mrs Tosin Apiriola-Ajayi, emphasised the importance of the summit, outlining three major objectives.

According to her, the summit aims to promote strong and sustainable feminist movements and coalitions to foster the active participation of women in politics, challenge social norms—including gender discrimination—that often relegate women to the background in political power sharing and decision-making, and empower women to take leadership roles.

While disclosing that the two-year project, supported by the European Union (EU), will initially focus on three states—Lagos, Enugu, and Kwara—the WOYODEV founder stressed the need for Nigerian women to step forward and compete with men for political positions at both government and party levels.

She said, “We want full and active inclusive participation of women, both old and young, in political activities that will amplify not only women’s voices and interests in government but also make society a better place for all.”

She noted that Nigeria is not lacking in competent and credible women who can stand alongside men in politics. However, socio-cultural norms and economic limitations often serve as impediments.

“But with this project, we aim to change the narrative by ensuring we have a substantial number of women in leadership positions across all levels of government and political parties.

“Women are knowledgeable and talented and possess the qualities required to perform even better than men if given the chance.

“So, women must go beyond singing and dancing at political rallies and rise above barriers that have limited their participation in politics.

“To actively engage in politics goes beyond merely coming out to vote or receiving empowerment from political leaders; it also entails competing for and winning elective positions, and the time to take action is now.”

In their separate addresses, a councillor and majority leader at the Lagos Island East Development Council Area, Mrs Mazeedat Giwa, and her counterpart from Isolo LCDA, Mrs Abisodun Odusina, acknowledged that partisan politics in Nigeria is male-dominated due to factors such as cultural and social norms, financial constraints, and time limitations, which often affect women.

They highlighted that Nigerian society, in general, and many men, in particular, are not comfortable with women assuming leadership roles—not only in government but also in corporate institutions, religious settings, and family structures—thus limiting their support and encouragement for women’s political participation.

Beyond these challenges, they noted that some women themselves do not support their fellow women in leadership, often going to great lengths to hinder their progress.

“That is why we see, in our society, women condemning fellow women and giving unfounded reasons why a particular woman should not be considered—let alone supported—for political positions, even at the party level,” Folasade stressed.

The two legislators, however, pointed out that, although this trend is prevalent across the country, Lagos State has witnessed an increasing number of women in political roles.

They cited the example of more women holding local government councillorship positions in the state.

According to them, Lagos State previously had only 22 female councillors, but the number has now risen to 42 across all 57 local government and development council areas. They anticipate this number could increase to at least 100 in the next dispensation.

They said an even higher number is desirable, and therefore, more women should come on board, while also encouraging and supporting other women to join active politics. They noted that women possess the capacity to provide workable solutions to the myriad socio-economic crises that have plagued Nigeria and its people over the years.

“To develop a woman is to develop a nation,” they concluded.

Some of the participants at the event shared their thoughts with Tribune Online on the sidelines, stating that they were now better informed about the need for women to be actively engaged in politics. They also pledged to take action and support other women in leadership roles.

