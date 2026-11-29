INEC declares BVAS ready, makes provision for IDPs, PWDs ahead of 2027 polls

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has assured Nigerians that the 2027 general elections will be free, fair and credible with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Amupitan gave the assurance on Saturday after monitoring the nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise in Plateau State, ahead of the 2027 polls.

The exercise, which held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., took place in 17,676 polling units – two in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas/Wards across the 36 states and the FCT – representing about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s polling units.

Amupitan said the mock was to test readiness for the general elections and ensure tools are working.

“With the number of people deployed, it is to test how ready we are for the general elections. We are rehearsing to ensure our tools are working well,” he said.

He noted improvement in biometric verification compared to off-cycle elections.

“I’m particularly pleased because during the off-cycle elections, when we conducted the mock accreditation, we discovered that it was virtually almost impossible to verify through the first line of verification, which is the fingerprints. But today, I have seen a greater improvement in the sense that a lot of people were able to get accredited using the fingerprints.

“And those that failed the fingerprints, they were able to get accredited through the facial accreditation, which is quite impressive,” he said, adding that officials will also do counting, entry of results on EC8A and transmission.

According to him, the essence of the mock is to identify gaps ahead of the main election.

“The essence of this mock accreditation is to notice whenever there are gaps, so that you will be able to correct the gaps ahead of the general election. So far I would say I am satisfied. During the main election, I expect more turnout.

“I assure Nigerians that using the BVAS, you can be sure that the election will be fair, free, and also be credible.

“And so I assure Nigerians that, as INEC, we are doing everything possible to ensure that all those problems that are associated with our elections, they are corrected through some of the safeguards we are putting in place,” he added.

Amupitan also revealed that the electoral umpire is identifying potential security flashpoints and vulnerable polling places nationwide.

The INEC chief told journalists that the commission was using its Election Risk Management (ERM) framework to assess security threats and identify areas prone to electoral violence.

“The information gathered through the assessment has been shared with relevant law enforcement agencies to enable them to take necessary preventive measures,” he said.

Amupitan further stated that security agencies are ready to ensure no voter is molested or intimidated, especially in areas with security challenges.

On inclusivity, the INEC chairman said the commission has made provisions for persons with disabilities and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“For the physically challenged, we have done our own homework. It is an aggregation of the voters’ register. So, you know the polling unit where they are supposed to be. And we have made provisions for all the instruments they need – for those that will apply it, for braille ballots, for people that will not be able to go at night, and all other things. So, all those things have been put in place, and we are quite ready,” he said.

“Then for the IDPs, we have identified places where they will have to come and do their voting. And then necessary leverage will be made in terms of permissions and also in terms of security,” the INEC chairman said.

Similarly, Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, said INEC will not allow the bypass of BVAS.

“INEC has also said that on no ground will anybody and the people we are training bypass the use of BVAS. And so for those who fear that the transparency of this election in 2027 will be compromised, they need to move away from that kind of thinking,” Egwu said.

He said the commission’s current strategic plan goes beyond credible elections to inclusive elections.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.