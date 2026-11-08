2027 elections: Will ADC survive these legal landmines?

A recent Federal High Court judgment that nullified Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential ticket has thrown the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into turmoil, potentially transforming the upcoming election into a direct contest between President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. In this report, PHILIP IBITOYE examines the legal, electoral and political implications of the controversial judgment.

WILL former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar again be on the ballot for the presidential contest fixed for January 16, 2027? That is the question on the lips of many Nigerian political watchers as the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, delivered the ruling that has since thrown the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) into a fresh frenzy.

Following the judgment of Justice Peter Lifu, which sacked the Senator David Mark-led national leadership of the ADC and nullified all actions it has taken since inception, the fate of the former number two man, Atiku and thousands of the candidates produced for the different elections by the party has hung in the balance.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on September 12 published its final list of presidential candidates for the 2027 elections, which included Atiku and Rotimi Amaechi, his running mate and a former Governor of Rivers State.

However, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, November 5, by Justice Lifu, the Abuja court declared illegal the Mark-led Caretaker Committee of the ADC, which organised the primary election that produced Atiku and others as the party’s nominees for the presidency and other offices nationwide.

The court found merit in a suit brought before it by Nafiu Bala Gombe, the aggrieved former National Deputy Chairman (North-East) of the party. Gombe had approached the court to query the process through which the Mark-led Committee took over the reins of leadership of the party.

He maintained that, with the resignation of Chief Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman, he (Gombe) was qualified to assume the party’s leadership. Consequently, he, among other things, prayed the court to nullify all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Senator Mark-led leadership.

The plaintiff further urged the court to restrain Senator Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the ADC, insisting that their emergence violated the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

On Thursday, the court upheld the plaintiff’s claim and granted his reliefs, a verdict that could spark a chain of reactions in the polity, with the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The ADC has already appealed the judgment. In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said the party has notified INEC of the appeal and its application for a stay of execution, urging the commission to suspend further action on the matter.

“The ADC is exercising its lawful right to appeal. The judgment is now under challenge before a higher court, and the legal process must be allowed to run its course,” the statement reads.

Gombe’s legal crusade against the Mark-led ADC

Notably, this is not the first time Gombe has challenged the ADC’s leadership. He first filed a suit on September 2, 2025, questioning the legitimacy of Mark’s leadership. On September 4, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court directed the respondents, including Mark and INEC, to show cause against Gombe’s ex-parte motion.

Instead of defending the suit, the Mark-led executive chose to appeal the ruling of the court on December 18. The party, on that date, challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction to entertain Gombe’s suit and also questioned the locus of the plaintiff. On March 12, 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed Mark’s appeal and ordered a return to the status quo ante bellum, setting off a string of legal tango and political drama. The drama got to a head when INEC delisted the names of Mark and members of his executive committee, sparking widespread confusion ahead of the primary elections of the political parties.

With INEC’s interpretation of the term status quo ante bellum to deregister Mark and his executive from its portal on April 1, the party had entered into a further quandary as it was claimed that the status quo meant the state of affairs of the party prior to September 2, 2025. Therefore, the electoral body nullified all subsequent actions by Mark’s faction.

Consequently, INEC rescinded its recognition of the ADC’s new principal officers whose names were submitted by Mark on July 29, 2025, and received by the commission on September 4. The list was approved by the commission on September 9. INEC had said that its approval of Mark’s team came seven days after Gombe’s suit, noting that it had to maintain the state of affairs before September 2.

Plunged into uncertainty over its convention and primaries, the ADC approached the Supreme Court. On April 16, the apex court voided the confusing status quo order, reinstated Mark’s group, and ordered an expedited trial of the substantive case. The suit was reassigned to Justice Lifu, who delivered Thursday’s judgment.

Eyes on Justice Peter Lifu

This is not Justice Lifu’s first judgment that would be adjudged controversial. On June 15, 2026, he ordered INEC to deregister the ADC and four other parties for allegedly breaching Section 225 of the Constitution by failing to secure requisite election victories. This risked mass candidate disqualifications ahead of the 2027 polls and the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

However, just a day later, a Court of Appeal panel unanimously overturned the order. The appellate court heavily reprimanded Justice Lifu for flouting a May 22 directive to suspend proceedings, characterising his conduct as a “brazen violation” of court hierarchy. Invoking Supreme Court precedent, the panel condemned his actions as the “highest form of judicial impertinence” and “judicial rascality,” deeming him unfit for the bench.

The ADC welcomed the appellate ruling, accusing Justice Lifu of concocting evidence. Labelling the judge “discredited,” the party demanded his removal, while Tap Initiative’s Executive Director, Mbasekei Obono, called for an NJC probe.

Despite these petitions, Justice Lifu’s name was conspicuously absent from the NJC’s disciplinary list released on November 4, just hours before his latest controversial ruling. The NJC suspended three judicial officers and cautioned eight others for various misconducts, while leaving four unnamed petitions for further investigation.

Reacting to Thursday’s judgment, human rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, via his X handle @chidiodinkalu, accused Federal High Court Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, of intentionally assigning politically charged cases to Justice Lifu to achieve predetermined outcomes.

Odinkalu questioned why cases involving the ADC were continually routed to a judge previously condemned by the appellate court for “judicial impertinence” against the same party.

As the ADC appeal goes through the pipeline, the party’s candidates, including Atiku, appear to be in serious legal jeopardy with the 2027 elections only 69 days away. Before this judgment, there had been a push by opposition figures, especially the G100 group, for the opposition parties to form a coalition and support a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC. Could the development pave the way for that initiative?

However, that push appeared to have cooled off in recent weeks as the main opposition candidates, Atiku of the ADC and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), have resisted calls for one to step down for the other. With this ruling, Atiku may now be forced to make a decision if the ruling stands. But the former Vice President has insisted that he would be on the 2027 ballot, even as his team believes that the development was a distraction. The fact, however, remains that there are still hurdles to cross. Atiku and the ADC would have to first hear from the Court of Appeal and possibly the Supreme Court. No one can predict which way the pendulum of the two judicial interventions would swing at the end of the day.

However, some analysts are of the view that if the Gombe team maintains its winning streak in the court, the former vice-president, who turns 80 on November 25, 2026, and has acknowledged that the 2027 presidential election would be his last, may have to reckon with the role of kingmaker instead of the king, according to political analysts. A removal from the ballot will mean the ADC presidential standard-bearer and other candidates of his party will have to make a decision on which camp to pitch their tent with, whether the ruling APC or the opposition NDC, which has faced legal hurdles of its own in the recent past.

“If this judgment ends up standing, the implication for Atiku, who has been running for president for more than 30 years, is that he will have to play kingmaker and endorse one of Tinubu and Obi for his Northern base to support on January 16,” Olawale Afolabi, a Lagos-based political analyst, told Sunday Tribune.

Many political observers believe that, although Atiku does not command the same passion as the late Muhammadu Buhari, he still maintains a solid base in the Northern part of the country to swing the election towards a candidate.

Amid the political permutations, Atiku has been forceful in maintaining that he will be on the 2027 ballot. In a statement he personally signed on Friday, the ADC presidential candidate said no court manoeuvre will make him abandon his presidential ambition.

“I am in this race, and I am not going anywhere. We will be on the ballot. No threat, blackmail or court manoeuvre will make me abandon you or the cause we share,” he said.

Derisively referring to President Tinubu as “Bola”, his first name, Atiku said he will face off with the president regardless of legal machinations to remove him from the ballot. “Let me say this plainly: Bola cannot use the courts to escape the judgment of Nigerians at the ballot box,” he stated.

Who gains if Atiku is off the 2027 ballot: Tinubu or Obi?

In 2023, President Tinubu won his current office with less than 37 per cent of the votes, a scenario political analysts suggest could not have happened if the opposition had coalesced behind a single candidate. Despite this analysis, Atiku and Obi, who scored 29.07 per cent and 25.40 per cent of the votes, respectively, in 2023, are yet to see the wisdom of not dividing the opposition vote for the second consecutive election.

However, if the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court go on to uphold the nullification of Atiku’s candidacy, the courts would have made the decision for the opposition, ensuring a one-on-one battle between Tinubu and Obi, which many observers believe could be more positive for the opposition and possibly forge an Atiku/Obi alliance.

Many local and international analysts have viewed the APC’s position as safe with a divided opposition. So it might be that the job of the APC is being made more difficult if Atiku is off the ballot in 2027. A one-on-one political dogfight between President Bola Tinubu and Mr. Peter Obi could leave the voters asking different questions compared to a situation if Atiku were on the ballot. For instance, Tinubu and Obi are from the South, while Atiku is from the North. While some voters may want to think of allowing the South to complete its eight years in choosing between Tinubu and Atiku, that question would not be there when it is Tinubu versus Obi. The question Obi’s candidature would throw up would be whether allowing another southerner to take power would not delay the return of the baton to the North, in case the new person also wants to take a shot at the second term.

Since losing the 2023 election due to almost non-existent Northern support, Obi has moved to ingratiate himself with the Northern political bloc, especially the North-West and North-East, to boost his chances. This effort led to his alliance with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, now his running mate in the NDC for 2027, who is beloved in Kano State where he captured 997,279 votes (58.59 per cent) in the 2023 presidential election.

But analysts have noted that support from Kano and small parts of the North-West may not be enough for Obi to counter Tinubu’s substantial support and Atiku’s strong backing in the North-East and North-West if the ADC candidate stays in the race.

Hence, some view Atiku’s absence and a potential endorsement of Obi as a big positive for the latter’s campaign. If Atiku’s followers get behind the NDC candidate, he may get the missing ingredient from his 2023 run, leaving Tinubu at a disadvantage.

According to Olawale, if the former vice-president’s ouster from the ballot is confirmed by the Supreme Court, the North-Central, North-West, and North-East will be the battleground for Tinubu, who is expected to retain his advantage in the South-West, and Obi, who will likely retain his support in the South-East and parts of the South-South.

One factor that is viewed as an advantage for Obi in the fight for Northern support is his vow to serve only one term in office, which Sunday Tribune gathered was key in gaining the support of Kwankwaso, who will be eyeing another presidential run in 2031 when the presidency is expected to return to the North. If Northerners are confident that Obi will not serve more than a term in office and one of their own will take the office in 2031, they may be more inclined to back him over the president, whose Northern support is seen as softened.

Implications for the polity

In the meantime, political observers say the uncertainty from the court judgment voiding the ADC leadership is likely to further heat up the polity amid alleged attacks on other opposition parties.

In a statement on Friday, Babafemi Ojudu, a former senator representing Ekiti Central and former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, said “a dark cloud is gathering over Nigeria”.

Ojudu pointed to several cases of alleged attacks on opposition figures in Ekiti, Sokoto, Cross River, and Kebbi States, as well as on ruling party elements in Nasarawa and Katsina States.

He noted that a crisis of confidence can quickly become a crisis of the republic, invoking the wanton violence that followed the disputed Western Region election of 1965.

“The disputed Western Region election of 1965 was followed by arson and killings. By January 1966, the First Republic had fallen. This will snowball into a three-year civil war and the loss of more than a million lives,” the former lawmaker said.

“The disputed elections of 1983 brought bloodshed again, and by December the Second Republic was gone. Each crisis had its own causes, but both showed how vulnerable civilian government becomes when citizens lose faith in the means of correcting its abuses.

“There must still be a country for whoever wins in 2027 to govern. Every candidate seeking the presidency should tell Nigerians what they intend to do to restore confidence in our institutions and hold our country together. They can begin now by rejecting ethnic incitement, defending the right of their opponents to campaign, and committing themselves to respect a credible result,” he noted.

He added that President Tinubu bears a special responsibility to ensure that the institutions of state serve all Nigerians impartially throughout this election.

So far, the names of Atiku, Amaechi, and other ADC candidates have remained on the INEC website as the party has urged the electoral commission to maintain the status quo, but how long that continues remains to be seen.

The fact that Justice Lifu’s ruling was also contrary to another ruling of a court of equal jurisdiction presided over by Justice Musa Liman also remains an issue for the appellate and the apex courts to deal with. Justice Liman, in a suit filed against the leadership of the ADC by Hon. Leke Abejide and four others, marked FHC/ABJ/1637/2025, maintained that the court lacked jurisdiction over internal matters of the political party.

He also claimed that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that they failed to exhaust internal remedies within the party before seeking judicial intervention. Justice Liman then recognised the Mark-led leadership of the party and awarded costs against the plaintiffs.

The ruling by Lifu stands to nullify Liman’s ruling of July 2, 2026. All eyes would be on the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court as they are called to deal with the intricacies of this suit.