2027 elections: Tinubu’s support group tasks members on unity, steadfastness

Ahead of 2027 General Elections, a support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the aegis of The Asiwaju Positivity Initiative (API), has urged followers of the president in Lagos State to be united and steadfast in their support for him and his administration.

The Convener of the initiative, Hon. Ayodele Oluseye, gave the charge during the group’s maiden virtual conference organised to discuss the achievements and policies of the President Tinubu’s administration.

Participants at the conference included former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Princess Sarah Sosan and former Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor of Osun State on Lands, Physical Planning, and urban development, Dr. Isiaka Owoade, among others, who spoke extensively on President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts at transforming the country.

Oluseye, in a statement issued after the group’s virtual conference, copy of which was made available to newsmen, said the supporters should be wary of those sowing the seed of division in the state to undermine the president’s agenda, under the guise of promoting indigenous political rights.

The convener urged them not be divided, but stand firm in their support for President Tinubu, who he described as a leader with a good heart whose legacy had transformed countless lives.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, even as he also acknowledged the president’s contributions to the development of Lagos State and the country in general.

Oluseye commended Tinubu’s visionary leadership towards empowering indigenous Lagos residents in governance, saying that this had created countless opportunities for residents.

“Rather than working towards collective progress, some individuals are undermining the president’s efforts for their selfish agenda.

“These individuals, who have misled many into resenting Asiwaju, now hide under the banner of the Omo Eko agenda to push their Lagos for Lagos scheme.

“However, their true motives are not about protecting indigenous Lagos residents as their actions in governance have repeatedly shown disregard for our people.

“Let us not be divided. Let us stand firm in our support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader with a good heart whose legacy has transformed countless lives.

“Let us move forward together, united in purpose, and committed to ensuring that Lagos continues to prosper,” he said.

Speaking further, Oluseye argued that true leadership was not about selfish agenda or political opportunism, but about respecting those who had genuinely sacrificed for democracy and development.

This was just as he sadly recalled the ethnic narrative equally played out during the recent leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly, when the Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was removed, before he was finally reinstated.

According to him, these developments were nothing but attempts to undermine Tinubu’s authority and hijack Lagos through the back door, noting that the state had always been a metropolitan city, where diversity thrives and indigenous identity remains strong.

“We must reject this hypocrisy and work together to ensure that competent and loyal Lagos residents take their rightful place in leadership through negotiations,” he charged.

