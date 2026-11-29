At a recent meeting with political parties, IGP Olatunji Disu vowed to end Nigeria’s cycle of electoral impunity by prosecuting sponsors of political violence before the 2027 polls. JACOB SEGUN OLATUNJI reports on the peace accord signed by party leaders, INEC’s warnings, protections for women, and demands for strict neutrality from the police.

With the 2027 general election drawing closer, growing tension in Nigeria’s political space is raising concerns about the ability of security agencies to guarantee a peaceful electoral process. Reports of violent clashes among party supporters, attacks on campaign venues and convoys, intimidation of opponents, and the use of dangerous weapons have brought electoral security to the forefront of national discourse.

For the Nigeria Police Force, which bears primary responsibility for internal security and election protection, the challenge is considerable. The Force must protect political actors, safeguard citizens, prevent electoral violence, and convince Nigerians that it can discharge these duties without political interference or favouritism.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu appears determined to confront this emerging threat before it escalates into a national security crisis. In recent engagements with political stakeholders, he has issued strong warnings against violence, threatened legal consequences for sponsors of thuggery, and outlined security measures for the periods before, during, and after the 2027 polls. His message has remained consistent: nobody, regardless of political influence, position, or affiliation, will be shielded from prosecution.

At a High-Level Stakeholders’ Meeting on Political Violence and Security During Political Activities at Force Headquarters, Abuja, Disu warned politicians sponsoring, financing, or directing violence that they would face the full weight of the law. Expressing concern over attacks on campaign venues, convoys, and lawful political gatherings, the IGP insisted that political competition must never become an excuse for bloodshed.

“No political ambition is worth the life of a Nigerian, and no electoral victory is worth the destruction of our national peace,” he declared.

This stance reflects a critical reality: electoral violence in Nigeria often extends beyond the foot soldiers at the scene to the sponsors and financiers who provide resources and instructions. Disu specifically warned that those who recruit, finance, or direct political thugs would be treated with the same seriousness as the perpetrators. Broadening investigations along the chain of command could address a long-standing flaw in Nigerian policing, where arrests rarely lead to the prosecution of political masterminds. However, achieving this will depend on rigorous intelligence gathering, thorough evidence collection, and a commitment to due process over political considerations.

The warning from INEC

The police chief’s concerns were reinforced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, who expressed worry over rising violence at political rallies and campaigns. Speaking at an interactive session with chairmen and secretaries of political parties, Amupitan described the trend as a major threat to the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy.

He appealed to parties and candidates to operate strictly within the electoral legal framework, noting that compliance is essential for free, fair, and credible elections. Stressing that credibility depends on interference-free voting, counting, and result declaration, he warned politicians against turning the process into a battlefield and insisted on a level playing field for all contestants.

Amupitan also reminded the police of the need to maintain impartiality while addressing public safety threats, urging security agencies to identify perpetrators and maintain records to facilitate arrest and prosecution as a deterrent. His intervention underscores that credible elections do not rest on INEC alone; the surrounding security environment directly shapes voter freedom and candidate participation. When supporters are attacked or voters intimidated, the electoral process is compromised before a single ballot is cast.

Police neutrality under scrutiny

Beyond containing thuggery, public confidence ahead of 2027 hinges on police neutrality. Disu reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force owes its allegiance to the Constitution, the law, and the Nigerian people, rather than any political party or individual. He assured stakeholders that the Force would protect the rights of all actors to organise rallies and hold meetings while taking decisive action against anyone threatening public peace.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not take sides in political contests, but we will take a firm stand against anyone who threatens the peace. We will not protect political interests; we will protect the Nigerian people,” he declared.

Such assurances are vital given recurring allegations of selective law enforcement during politically sensitive periods, particularly when opposition supporters clash with those of the ruling party. At the stakeholders’ meeting, the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola, demanded absolute neutrality as a condition for credible elections. While expressing confidence in Disu’s leadership, Aregbesola questioned the status of suspects arrested during the Osun State governorship election months earlier—a reminder that arrests mean little without diligent prosecution.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Prof. Umar Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, urged security agencies to accord equal attention to all registered parties and sanction perpetrators accordingly. These demands place a clear obligation on police leadership to apply the law evenly, especially when influential figures are involved.

From peace appeals to concrete commitments

Recognising that mere appeals are insufficient, Disu noted that the stakeholders’ meeting was structured to establish defined responsibilities and practical commitments. Guidelines outlining expected party conduct before, during, and after the 2027 elections were presented, culminating in the signing of a Joint Peace and Security Undertaking by party leaders, the INEC chairman, and the IGP.

The accord offers an opportunity for collective ownership of electoral security. Political parties cannot expect the police to guarantee peaceful campaigns while ignoring the actions of their own candidates, officials, and youth wings. Disu urged party chairmen to issue clear directives against violence and enforce compliance across state, local government, and ward structures, while calling on youth leaders to mobilise young people for constructive participation rather than political manipulation.

Crucially, the IGP warned that the peace undertaking must not be signed for public display and subsequently abandoned. Nigeria has seen numerous peace pacts broken in past cycles. For this agreement to hold, party leaders must discipline errant supporters, while the police monitor compliance and respond swiftly to violations.

Disu further urged parties to adhere to advance notification rules for rallies so the police and INEC can resolve conflicting schedules and prevent avoidable clashes. He also warned against vote buying, ballot snatching, interference with election materials, and post-election reprisals, advising aggrieved parties to seek redress exclusively through the courts.

The gender-based violence dimension

Another critical aspect of electoral security is protecting women from violence. In a separate address at a CLEEN Foundation workshop for Police Public Relations Officers, themed “Gender-Based Violence/PR Communications in General Elections”, Disu warned that no perpetrator of gender-based violence would be shielded from prosecution, regardless of political status.

Describing gender-based violence as a criminal matter rather than a family, cultural, or political issue, he highlighted how physical attacks, threats, cyber-harassment, and sexual violence are used to silence women candidates, party agents, voters, and journalists. Attacks on women exercising their democratic rights, he noted, amount to attacks on democracy itself.

Accordingly, the IGP directed every police command to establish a Gender-Based Violence Election Communication Plan with designated spokespersons, hotlines, and referral pathways. He instructed police spokespersons to protect survivors’ identities, avoid victim-blaming language, and publicise concrete actions taken on reported cases. He also pledged to strengthen Gender Desks and Family Support Units, train officers in survivor-centred responses, and discipline personnel who mishandle cases, extort complainants, or compromise investigations. Emphasising the protection of female journalists, he noted that assaults against them violate both human rights and press freedom.

Can the police deliver?

Ultimately, the true measure of police preparedness lies in operational execution rather than speeches or signed accords. Delivering on Disu’s assurances requires early mapping of violence flashpoints, proactive intelligence gathering, adequate troop deployment, and rapid intervention when threats arise.

Police commands must maintain accessible reporting channels for parties, civil society, and citizens, while deployed officers require thorough training in crowd control, conflict de-escalation, and respect for fundamental rights. Above all, investigations must be comprehensive enough to prosecute both the perpetrators and their political sponsors, alongside unwavering protection for lawful opposition activities nationwide.

The 2027 general elections will test both IGP Disu’s leadership and the institutional resilience of the Nigeria Police Force. Expectations are high, and while a peaceful poll requires shared responsibility from political leaders, INEC, and citizens, the police hold the central mandate to enforce the rules.

The peace accord has been signed and the warnings issued; the harder task is turning those commitments into action. For millions of Nigerians, success will be measured by one fundamental standard: the freedom to choose their leaders without fear of violence.