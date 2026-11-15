2027 ELECTIONS: As violence, vandalism dominate electioneering…

•Implications for free, fair polls

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, escalating political violence and numerous breaches of the National Peace Accord have sparked deep concerns among stakeholders. Local and international observers have been raising concerns regarding voter suppression and the credibility of the process. PHILIP IBITOYE reports that citizens’ concerns are rife that the growing trend could heighten the already terribly low voter turnout in the country.

IN mid-April 2026, three men featured on a pop culture podcast called “Loose Talk”. The topic of conversation was the 2027 elections, which were several months away. One of the men suddenly made a crude but honest prediction: “Some people are alive right now, but they don’t know they’ll die later this year and early next year because of the elections.”

It was a brutal prediction that has already come true. According to the CLEEN Foundation’s Election Security Threat Assessment, 70 physical election-related attacks were recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between January 1 and October 27, 2026, with 20 of the incidents resulting in 27 deaths.

Similarly, the National Peace Committee (NPC), headed by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has recorded 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within 10 weeks.

The violations, documented between August 19 and October 27, 2026, included 33 incidents of political violence and thuggery, 29 cases of misinformation and disinformation, 19 attacks on political activities and campaign assets, and 15 incidents of intimidation and threats. Among the violations were seven restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, four inflammatory statements, one intra-party conflict, and one case of voter inducement.

The breaches occurred despite the signing of the National Peace Accord by 19 political parties in Abuja on August 18, committing them to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and the rejection of violence, intimidation, and misinformation.

Notably, the lion’s share of the deaths recorded by the CLEEN Foundation occurred in the build-up to the August 15 Osun State governorship election. Since the election concluded rather peacefully, there has been a brief moment of respite.

However, violent political clashes have picked up in recent weeks, raising concerns of an Osun-esque pre-election landscape nationwide ahead of the January 16 and February 6, 2027, elections. On Saturday, November 7, 2026, one person was confirmed killed and five others injured after suspected thugs attacked a political rally organised by supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asaba, Delta State. The Delta State Police Command said the incident occurred on Saturday along Nnebisi Road during a procession organised by the Obidient/OK movement in support of the party’s presidential candidate.

Although the violent clash in Delta is the only one to result in a fatality in recent weeks, other parts of the country have witnessed heated incidents leading to injuries and fears for people’s lives.

The worsening threat of violence led to calls for security agencies to do more to forestall the breakdown of law and order and for President Bola Tinubu to address the dangerous trend. On Friday, November 13, the president took the rare step of issuing a statement he personally signed, in which he condemned various incidents of political violence in different parts of the country.

“Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move towards the 2027 general elections,” Tinubu stated, warning that his administration would not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters.

The president further affirmed that his administration was committed to an orderly and peaceful election, and that all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

He therefore authorised security agencies to “confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force”.

Rising cases of electoral violence

Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that: “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests.”

Similarly, Section 97(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 states that “a party, candidate, aspirant, or person or group of persons shall not directly or indirectly threaten any person with the use of force or violence during any political campaign in order to compel that person or any other person to support or refrain from supporting a political party or candidate”.

Likewise, Section 95(1) of the same Act states that “the Commissioner of Police in each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, shall provide adequate security for proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions in their respective jurisdictions”.

However, many participants in the political process have found these laws and statutes to be toothless during this election cycle. Barely 24 hours before Tinubu’s forceful statement, his home state of Lagos witnessed a brazen act of political violence.

On Thursday, October 12, supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) had gathered for a town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos State. The event had barely started before thugs, armed with cutlasses, cudgels, and stones, invaded the venue, disrupted proceedings, and sent participants scampering for safety.

After their initial retreat, the participants returned to face off with and resist the attackers by throwing chairs at the hoodlums. The fightback resulted in one of the suspected thugs being detained by the crowd, who alleged that he was involved in the attack — a claim he denied while being questioned.

The attack left many NDC members injured and others, including its Lagos East Senatorial candidate, Adeola Adebanjo, hospitalised. Significant harm had already been done by the time operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrived to quell the unrest.

The Publicity Secretary of the Lagos Chapter of the NDC, Olushile Akinyemi, alleged that operatives of the police and State Security Services were at the scene when the thugs attacked but did not help the party’s members repel the attackers; however, the Sunday Tribune could not verify this claim.

A day before that, on Wednesday, November 11, suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, during a campaign launch in the state, smashing vehicle windscreens. The Gombe State Police Command confirmed the attack but had yet to make any arrests 24 hours later.

Seven days prior to the Gombe attack, there were two incidents of political violence in two separate states. On November 4, suspected hoodlums threw stones and bottles at the convoy of NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi — who had experienced a blockade of his entourage in Benue in September — near Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River State, damaging several vehicles.

That same day, an attack on a rally organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, left multiple attendees injured.

On October 30, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, escaped unhurt after suspected gunmen opened fire on his convoy near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport. Two days prior, on October 28, suspected political thugs armed with knives and stones attacked APC supporters travelling to Funtua, a major cosmopolitan town in the state, for the flag-off of the 2027 election campaign for Tinubu and the state governor, Dikko Radda. The Katsina Police Command curiously released 14 suspects arrested in connection with the attack without explanation.

Candidates, parties, lawmakers, and electoral observers raise concerns

As political violence intensifies in different parts of the country, various stakeholders have raised concerns over the implications for the 2027 elections while condemning the conduct. In a statement on Friday, Obi criticised the attack on his party’s supporters in Lagos, noting that political violence does not spare anyone.

“Let me reiterate that the political violence being enabled by certain political actors against our supporters is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Anarchy consumes everyone. We will remain law-abiding, even in the face of extreme provocation,” he said.

Similarly, in a statement on October 31, the ADC presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, condemned the reported attack on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in Ekiti State and a separate incident involving supporters of the ADC in Sokoto State.

“The continued attacks on opposition figures and the unexplained disappearance of critical social media influencers are clear red flags of a dangerous slide towards a censored state where the opposition is crushed by the brute force of the current government,” Atiku said.

In a statement reacting to the attack on NDC supporters at Oregun, the party’s spokesperson, Osa Director, described the incident as “unfortunate and unwarranted”, noting that every Nigerian has the right to freedom of association and the right to choose a candidate and political party. Director accused the APC of orchestrating the disruption of the town hall, but the APC has denied any involvement in the attack.

Foreign institutions have also registered their concerns, indicating that the level of worry over the credibility of the 2027 polls is high. The European Union (EU) said intimidation and violence would harm the credibility of the elections if allowed to continue.

Speaking at the opening session of the Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders Forum on the State of Human Rights, held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 11, the EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described open forums, free media, peaceful assembly, and civil society organisations as essential to elections.

Violence is strategic – CSO

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have also joined the chorus of criticisms regarding the political violence, questioning why it has suddenly become so pervasive with just 63 days until the 2027 elections kick off.

In an interview with the Sunday Tribune, the Senior Programme Manager and Head of Elections at the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) — which tracked the violence that preceded the Osun governorship poll — Umar Dan’Asabe Muhammed observed that the pattern of the current spiral of violence is “very strategic”.

Muhammed revealed that the KDI had been tracking pre-election violence and pre-election security generally since January 1, recording 240 election-related violent incidents, with 31 fatalities so far. According to the election expert, the incidents of “violence [are] majorly in opposition strongholds”.

“For instance, of all the violence, Kano has so far about 11 incidents with two fatalities. Adamawa has nine. If you go to the South, Delta, Rivers, and Edo are also taking the lead in those places. If you come to the North Central, Kogi and Benue are also taking the lead in terms of our data,” he said.

The KDI election chief blamed security agencies for the situation, noting that politicians have been allowed to employ violent rhetoric since the campaigns kicked off in August without reprimand or consequence.

“The perpetrators are political party members, and the victims are also political party members; it simply means it is highly coordinated and they are targeting themselves in the violence,” Muhammed revealed.

Implications of electoral violence

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the country is facing a turnout crisis that violence and intimidation threaten to exacerbate if left unchecked, according to stakeholders.

The last time a Nigerian presidential election recorded participation above the 50 per cent mark was in 2011 when 53.7 per cent of the electorate cast their votes. Since 2011, the 2015 poll saw a 43.6 per cent turnout, while only 34.75 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot in 2019, and 26.7 per cent participated in 2023 — the lowest in the country’s modern democratic history.

If that trend persists in 2027, the elections may witness a turnout below 20 per cent, which electoral observers have described as a nightmare scenario for the country’s democracy. However, the persistent electoral violence threatens to worsen the turnout crisis, and the House of Representatives has taken notice.

On Thursday, the lower legislative chamber resolved to investigate reported cases of political violence, attacks on political gatherings, and the disruption of political activities across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the House Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, who warned that “the rising incidents, if left unchecked, may threaten the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections and undermine citizens’ confidence in the democratic process.”

The KDI election chief paints a starker image of the threat of violence to the elections, warning that “the election may likely suffer a very low turnout”.

“Because an election whose pre-election environment is already showing this level of violence, this level of animosity and destruction, there is every tendency people will just perceive that the election day in itself will be very violent and very troublesome,” Muhammed explained.

Similarly, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, noted that undermining an election is not limited to result manipulation on election day.

“You can compromise its integrity months earlier by restricting who can compete, who can campaign, and who can mobilise voters,” Itodo explained.

But some stakeholders, while acknowledging the grave negativity that violence brings to the electoral sphere, have expressed optimism that the lesson of the Osun governorship election may carry the day in 2027. The deadly pre-election environment in Osun had made many fear for the worst, but the voters defied the odds with a turnout of more than 43 per cent.

In an interview with the Sunday Tribune in September, Olawale Rasheed, the Special Adviser on Media to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the Osun electorate showed the model of how democracy works by being “fully active and alive to their responsibility”.

“Although there were a few incidents of people trying to snatch ballot boxes and all those, but you know Osun people are very vigilant; there was even a citizen’s arrest of people that wanted to snatch ballot boxes,” he recalled. “There was a particular polling unit that somebody used an armoured tank to steal ballot boxes and people were using okada to chase him until they stopped him. You see, Osun people actually showed the model of how democracy works.”

Hence, hope remains that voters will have the final say at the ballot box, despite the perception of violence sabotaging credibility and confidence in the electoral process. All eyes will also be on the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, who recently restated his commitment to free, fair, and credible elections at a Chatham House event in the United Kingdom (UK), to deliver on that pledge.