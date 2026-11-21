Urges politicians to respect electoral laws and protect opponents’ right to campaign

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has urged politicians and their supporters to reject violence, thuggery and inflammatory language as campaigns for the 2027 general elections gather pace.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the organisation expressed concern over reports of attacks on political figures, supporters and campaign gatherings across the country. It warned that no political office or ambition would be secure if lawlessness went unchecked.

Ajayi cited the November 13 incident in Abuja in which stones and other objects were thrown at President Bola Tinubu’s departing convoy after Friday prayers. Police said vehicles were damaged and security personnel injured.

He also cited the attack on supporters of Accord Party governorship candidate Oriyomi Hamzat near Molete, Ibadan, in which 40-year-old Azeez Tajudeen died. The Oyo State Police Command said suspected hoodlums attacked the group after it left Molete.

The statement referred to reported attacks on the convoys of Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano State, and presidential candidate Peter Obi in Calabar. It also cited disruptions of APC and ADC campaign gatherings in Sokoto, Kebbi and Lagos states.

Ajayi recalled former President Goodluck Jonathan’s warning at a peace conference in Abuja against running political parties like rival cult groups or using young people to perpetrate violence. He also referred to warnings by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah about the dangers of violent and inflammatory campaigns.

Afenifere welcomed President Tinubu’s call for campaigns to be contests of ideas and for all parties to be free to campaign without fear. In a November 13 statement, the president condemned violence across party lines and directed security agencies to act firmly against thuggery.

“The provisions of the laws are quite clear. But impunity persists because sponsors of violence are rarely brought to book,” Ajayi said.

He urged politicians to restrain their supporters and called on young people to refuse recruitment for political attacks. “Nigerian youths must refuse to be used as cannon fodder by desperate politicians whose own children are safely tucked away from harm,” he said.

Afenifere called for equal protection for all parties and candidates, including the freedom to campaign anywhere in the country without harassment. It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the police and the judiciary to ensure that perpetrators and sponsors of electoral violence are investigated and prosecuted.