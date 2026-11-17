Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria is set to hold a series of town hall meetings in Rivers State to provide citizens with opportunities to question political candidates on their plans, priorities and commitments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The engagements, tagged The Representation Townhall, will bring together candidates seeking legislative and executive positions and members of the public to discuss leadership, governance and accountability.

The initiative, organised under EiE Nigeria’s Office of the Citizen (OOTC) project, is aimed at promoting citizens’ participation in governance and encouraging Nigerians to hold elected public officials accountable.

The Lagos engagements will be held on November 20 across the three senatorial districts of Lagos Central, Lagos West and Lagos East.

Discussions will focus on senatorial and House of Representatives seats, with issues including education, security, healthcare, job creation and public revenue expected to feature.

The town halls will allow residents to ask candidates questions, raise concerns and share experiences about challenges affecting their communities, while providing an opportunity to examine their priorities and commitments if elected.

Speaking ahead of the engagements, the Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, said citizens’ engagement with political office seekers should extend beyond election campaigns.

She said representation came with responsibilities, adding that citizens needed opportunities to understand candidates’ intentions, ask questions and communicate issues affecting their communities.

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Nnamdi-Udeh described the townhall as a platform for meaningful engagement between citizens and those seeking public office.

The initiative will move to Rivers State on November 27, with discussions focusing on governorship and legislative representation.

The Rivers engagement will also feature the presentation of the Rivers 2050 Vision Book, led by policy shapers. The publication brings together perspectives and proposals on the state’s long-term development priorities.

According to the organisers, the presentation is intended to connect conversations about political leadership and representation with the state’s broader development aspirations.

The Senior Media and Project Officer, Elections, at EiE Nigeria, Akindeji Aromaye, said the engagements were designed to move discussions about representation beyond campaign promises.

He said the initiative would provide citizens with opportunities to engage candidates on relevant issues and communicate their expectations, stressing the importance of reflecting the realities of communities in conversations about governance.

EiE Nigeria said the town hall series would encourage sustained engagement between citizens and their representatives, with commitments made before elections serving as a basis for assessing performance and demanding accountability after elections.

The organisation invited citizens, media organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders to participate in the engagements.