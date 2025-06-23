2027: Edo will give you 2.5 million votes, Okpebholo assures Tinubu

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election, describing it as a show of gratitude for what he called the President’s love and developmental strides in the state.

Speaking at Okaijesan Town Hall in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, the governor said the gesture would reflect the people’s appreciation of democracy’s dividends under the current administration.

Okpebholo made the remark while welcoming a group of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the party remained an open and inclusive platform committed to Edo’s progress.

“I want to commend the members of the PDP who have made the decision to join our great party, the APC,” he said.

“This defection is a testament to the fact that the PDP has lost relevance in Esan Central, my own constituency. Today marks the political end of the PDP in this local government.

“Their decision to align with our party is a clear endorsement of our direction and leadership.

“In 2027, we will reward President Tinubu’s love for Edo with 2.5 million votes. The people have spoken through their actions. Edo is APC, and APC is the vehicle of our development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I will not fail you. I will continue to work diligently to ensure that Edo enjoys sustained development under my watch.”

Among the defectors were prominent political figures including former Edo State APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, sitting members of the Edo State House of Assembly, former local government chairmen, councillors, and former PDP leaders.

