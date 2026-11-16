2027: Edo govt plans campaign across 192 wards for Tinubu’s re-election

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to take its campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election to the grassroots, with Governor Monday Okpebholo expected to lead a mobilisation drive across the state’s 192 electoral wards ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Kassim Afegbua, disclosed this during an appearance on Arise Television’s Sunday morning programme, monitored by our correspondent in Benin, while defending the governor’s pledge to deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu.

Afegbua said the planned mobilisation was informed by the state’s voter population, which he put at 2.865 million eligible voters, according to figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ALSO READ: Oyebanji pledges support for APC candidates ahead of Ekiti LG polls

He explained that the 2.5 million-vote target was an ambitious political objective that the government hoped to achieve through sustained sensitisation, persuasion and mobilisation of the electorate.

The commissioner said the administration intended to leverage its infrastructure and social development programmes, including investments in roads, schools and healthcare, to convince residents to support the President’s second-term bid.

He further argued that continuity in government was important for economic stability, maintaining that a change of leadership that disrupts ongoing policies and reforms could affect the country’s development process.

Afegbua also defended the Director-General of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over his comments on food availability in Nigerian markets, saying the remarks should not be interpreted as a denial of the economic hardship facing citizens.

He maintained that food remained available in local markets and that consumers could access cheaper produce through direct purchases from farmers, while acknowledging the economic challenges confronting Nigerians amid ongoing reforms.