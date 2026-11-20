With political activities gathering momentum ahead of the January 16, 2027, National Assembly elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Edo South, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has urged his supporters to shun violence, intimidation and provocation, insisting that the forthcoming polls must reflect the free choice of voters.

Iduoriyekemwen, a former Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, gave the charge in Benin City on Thursday while reacting to growing tension in his ancestral community of Amagba, Oredo Local Government Area, following a reported security incident on November 12, 2026.

He urged members of the ADC across the seven local government areas of Edo South Senatorial District to remain focused on peaceful grassroots mobilisation, door-to-door campaigns and direct engagement with voters, despite the developments in his community.

The senatorial candidate, who expressed concern over the reported incident, alleged that some individuals, accompanied by armed operatives of the Edo State Security Corps, were seen in Amagba, while gunshots were reportedly heard, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

He said he received reports of the incident from relatives in the early hours of November 12, adding that the development had heightened concerns about the security situation and an ongoing disagreement over the traditional leadership of the community.

The incident comes weeks after the reported arrest and subsequent arraignment of his 90-year-old father, Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, the Odionwere (head) of Amagba, over allegations that the ADC candidate has disputed.

He also expressed concern over alleged moves to remove his father from the traditional position.

Calling for restraint, Iduoriyekemwen appealed to the Edo State Government and security agencies to ensure that the disagreement was resolved through established legal and traditional institutions rather than actions capable of undermining peace.

“I am concerned about the developments in my ancestral community, particularly the reported incident of November 12 and the earlier arrest and arraignment of my father.

“I appeal to all concerned to exercise restraint and allow the appropriate authorities to address the issues,” he said.

He maintained that disputes involving land, community boundaries and traditional leadership should be handled in accordance with the law, stressing the need for fairness and transparency, irrespective of political affiliations.

The ADC candidate, however, called on party members in Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North-East, Ovia South-West, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwonde to sustain their political activities without allowing developments in Amagba to distract them from the electoral process.

He expressed confidence that the January 16, 2027, elections would provide an opportunity for the electorate to freely determine their representatives, urging relevant authorities to guarantee a credible process devoid of intimidation and interference.