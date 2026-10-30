2027: Draw inspiration from Lula’s victory in Brazil, LP urges Nigerians

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election, describing his victory as a demonstration of the power of social democracy and the electorate’s confidence in people-oriented governance.

The party said President Lula’s electoral triumph offers critical lessons for Nigeria as it prepares for the 2027 general elections, urging citizens to draw inspiration from the Brazilian experience by voting for Labour Party candidates across all elective positions.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, stated this in a congratulatory message released to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Asogwa noted that the ideological alignment between Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) and the Nigerian Labour Party continues to reinforce their shared commitment to social democracy and progressive governance.

According to him, “a leftist and social democrat, President Lula and his party, the Workers’ Party (PT), share ideological similarities with the Labour Party.”

He added: “Our shared beliefs and political philosophy, firmly rooted in social democracy, have continued to bring our paths together in many respects.”

The LP spokesperson observed that Lula’s victory reflected the enduring confidence of the Brazilian electorate in his administration’s social democratic agenda.

“As Nigeria prepares for the coming general elections, the Labour Party wishes to use this opportunity to encourage Nigerians to draw inspiration from the Brazilian experience by supporting Labour Party candidates across all elective positions,” Asogwa said.

He cited the administration of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as practical evidence of the LP’s capacity to deliver effective governance, maintaining that the party has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of ordinary citizens through its performance in the state.

The party maintained that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from a social democratic philosophy that prioritises citizens’ welfare, social justice, economic inclusion, and equitable development.

Urging Nigerians to keep faith with the party’s vision, Asogwa declared that the Brazilian election proved that voters possess the ultimate power to determine their political future through the ballot box.

“The same is possible in Nigeria, because People Power is greater than political power,” he concluded.