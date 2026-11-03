2027: Don’t mock Tinubu’s Kaaba honour, APC’s Mumuni warns opposition

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has cautioned opposition politicians against ridiculing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah and the rare privilege granted him to enter the interior of the Holy Kaaba, warning against turning a sacred Islamic experience into a political weapon ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mumuni, a renowned security expert and former governorship candidate in Lagos State under the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said political disagreements should not lead to the trivialisation of religious worship or sacred institutions revered by Muslims worldwide.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni expressed concern over comments by some opposition figures who described the President’s pilgrimage as a political exercise and questioned the significance of his spiritual experience, including attempts to turn Quranic knowledge into a political contest.

He said such reactions reflected a failure to distinguish between political rivalry and respect for religious beliefs, adding that occupying the highest political office in Nigeria does not deprive anyone of the right to practise their religion.

Mumuni, who has performed both Hajj and Umrah, said his personal experience of the pilgrimages had given him a deeper appreciation of the spiritual significance of visiting Makkah, offering supplications and seeking Allah’s guidance.

He described the Kaaba as Islam’s most sacred structure and the direction towards which Muslims across the world turn in their five daily prayers, noting that access to its interior is an exceptional privilege that should be treated with reverence rather than political ridicule.

“Having performed Hajj and Umrah, I understand the spiritual importance of visiting the holy land. It is a moment for worship, reflection, supplication and seeking the mercy and guidance of Almighty Allah.

“The Kaaba is not a campaign ground, and access to its interior should not be reduced to an instrument for political mockery. Whatever our political differences, we must recognise that this is a sacred place that occupies a special position in the hearts of Muslims across the world,” he said.

Mumuni also recalled that he had been privileged to observe prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest mosque, on multiple occasions without turning the spiritual experience into a political celebration or spectacle.

He expressed disappointment with what he described as attempts by some political elites associated with opposition parties to ridicule Islamic religious experiences for political advantage, insisting that sacred matters should be treated with respect regardless of political affiliations.

“We will not tolerate anyone bringing ridicule into Islam for political gains. Religion and its sacred institutions must not be dragged into partisan battles. Political differences should never become an excuse to disrespect what Muslims hold dear,” he said.

The APC chieftain described the privilege granted to Tinubu by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as an exceptional religious and diplomatic gesture, stressing that it should not be trivialised for partisan purposes.

He also cautioned against interpreting the honour as an automatic endorsement of the President’s political ambition or a guarantee of electoral victory, explaining that its significance lies in the opportunity for prayer, gratitude, repentance and seeking divine guidance.

“The privilege of entering the Kaaba is an honour, but we must understand it correctly. It does not mean that anyone is guaranteed political victory or that one person is more righteous than another. Allah alone knows what is in the hearts of His servants.

“President Tinubu has spoken about seeking wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigeria. That is a prayer for which we should wish our country well, because Nigeria needs wisdom, peace, unity and responsible leadership,” Mumuni stated.

He recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari was also granted access to the interior of the Kaaba in 2016, noting that the privilege was not unprecedented in Nigeria’s presidential history.

Mumuni also expressed concern over attempts by some political commentators to turn Quranic knowledge into a contest or challenge designed to ridicule the President following his pilgrimage.

He said the Holy Qur’an should be approached with sincerity, humility and a genuine desire to understand its teachings rather than used as an instrument of partisan exchanges.

“The Qur’an is a book of guidance, not a political instrument for mocking or humiliating opponents. Its teachings call for wisdom, sincerity, humility, justice and responsible conduct.

“If anyone wishes to discuss Quranic knowledge, that should be done with sincerity and a genuine desire to learn and understand the message of Allah, rather than as a political spectacle designed to score points against another person,” he said.

The former governorship candidate added that President Tinubu, like every other Muslim, was entitled to undertake religious obligations and make personal supplications without every aspect of his worship being subjected to electoral interpretations.

Mumuni urged opposition politicians to channel their energy towards presenting credible alternatives to the challenges confronting Nigerians, including insecurity, rising living costs, unemployment, education and healthcare.

He said the 2027 electoral contest should be driven by ideas, policy proposals and practical solutions rather than comments capable of ridiculing religious beliefs or inflaming sensitivities.

“Those seeking the mandate of Nigerians in 2027 should tell the people what they intend to do differently to improve their lives. Let us hear their solutions to insecurity, hunger, unemployment and the other difficulties facing our country.

“Turning a President’s religious experience into an object of ridicule does not put food on anyone’s table, create jobs or improve national security. Responsible political engagement requires ideas, credible alternatives and respect for the beliefs of fellow Nigerians,” he said.

Mumuni further cautioned against using the President’s pilgrimage to suggest that Muslims should support a particular candidate solely because of a religious experience, stressing that the significance of the Kaaba transcends political parties and electoral cycles.

He urged political leaders, religious scholars, organisations and the media to promote responsible public discourse, particularly in a religiously diverse country such as Nigeria.

“The Kaaba is greater than Nigerian politics, and its significance to Muslims will remain long after the 2027 elections are over. No political ambition should make us lose sight of the respect we owe sacred institutions and the religious convictions of others,” he said.