2027: Don’t allow politicians use you for violence, YAN Speaker tells youths

… says Nigerian youths have numbers to determine next President, governors

The newly elected 5th National Speaker of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Hon. Umaru Bala Babayaro, on Monday warned Nigerian youths against allowing politicians to manipulate them into perpetrating violence and destruction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Babayaro, who gave the warning during a world press briefing in Abuja, urged young Nigerians to recognise their political strength and refuse to become instruments of violence, thuggery and electoral manipulation.

He said: “I want to acknowledge the fact that Nigerian youths’ population is over 60 percent based on the registered voters’ data that we have from INEC, and it shows that we have the organic vote to produce any leader as far as the national election is concerned, whether the President or the Governor.”

The YAN Speaker, however, said the Assembly would engage its stakeholders and leadership to assess the antecedents of candidates seeking elective positions in 2027, particularly their commitment to youth inclusion and empowerment.

“At our own level, we are just coming on board. We are going to sit down holistically with all our stakeholders and leaders and x-ray all the candidates that are standing for the 2027 election to see which person has been coordinating and giving the youth platform an opportunity,” he said.

Babayaro urged young Nigerians to reject any politician seeking to exploit their vulnerability, warning that no political ambition was worth the life of any Nigerian youth.

“I want to call on all Nigerian youths that you should desist from any kind of political manipulation. No politician should use you as a tool of violence. No politician should use you as a catalyst for destruction. No life is greater than your own life. If any politician wants to use you to harm or to kill any person, he should bring his children first. That is our own call. And this is what we are going to work with. Any politician that is for the youth, we are for that person.”

He said the Assembly would sustain awareness campaigns promoting peaceful participation, national unity and credible elections in 2027.

“Let the election come, let it be free and fair, let it be transparent, and let it be violence-free. That is our call,” he stated.

On his administration’s vision for the next two years, Babayaro unveiled a five-point agenda aimed at repositioning the Assembly, expanding economic opportunities for young people and strengthening their participation in governance and national development.

Under the first agenda, Institutional Strengthening and National Spread, he promised to reposition the Youth Assembly of Nigeria as a structured and disciplined institution through the reactivation and strengthening of state chapters, constitutional reforms and the establishment of a credible national membership database.

The second agenda, Youth Economic Empowerment and Skills Revolution, according to him, would focus on moving beyond promises to provide practical opportunities through partnerships with government agencies, development partners and the private sector.

He said the initiative would provide skills acquisition, digital economy training, entrepreneurship support, access to grants and start-up mentorship for thousands of young Nigerians.

On youth participation in governance and legislative advocacy, Babayaro promised regular plenary sessions and engagements with the National Assembly, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and FCT Administration to advance youth-driven bills, motions and resolutions on education, employment, insecurity and drug abuse.

He said the fourth agenda would promote peace, unity and national integration through inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue, national youth tours, cultural exchanges and campaigns against political thuggery, drug abuse and violent extremism.

The fifth agenda, Visibility, Partnership and International Engagement, would strengthen YAN’s national and international presence through collaborations with the ECOWAS Youth Parliament, African Union youth platforms, foreign missions and non-governmental organisations.

Babayaro assured Nigerian youths that his administration would be inclusive, irrespective of geographical, religious, ethnic, political or gender differences, declaring: “No state will be left behind. No zone will be marginalised. No youth, regardless of tribe, religion, political affiliation or gender, will be excluded. There will be room for everyone at the table.”

He recalled that his emergence as National Speaker followed a peaceful and transparent election conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Conference Hall of Sharon Ultimate Hotels, Abuja, with delegates representing the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The new Speaker further pledged YAN’s active participation in the ongoing National Youth Conference, commending the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, for facilitating the initiative.