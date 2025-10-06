2027: Disquiet in ADC over Obi’s moves

•Party must consider zoning to south —Tanko Yunusa •He’s running away from contest —NWC member

•Next election will be three-horse race —Chekwas Okorie

There is growing disquiet in the fledgling African Democratic Congress (ADC) over rumoured move by former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to seek another platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to media reports, over the weekend, the former Anambra State Governor is considering dumping his new platform, the ADC for the Action Alliance.

Responding to insinuation that the former presidential candidate of the LP has a new party on the card, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko told Nigerian Tribune that he was not aware of such move by the former presidential candidate of the LP.

He said: “At the moment, it isn’t on my desk. I know he still has a good working relationship with leadership of the coalition. We will wait till after the governorship election in Anambra State.”

Dr Tanko declared that the ADC must swim with the tide of zoning of presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

“We have made our position known; the ADC must be all-inclusive. If you are looking for a presidential candidate, it must be from the South,” he said.

Asked if Peter Obi would review his relationship with the party once stakeholders insist on throwing the presidential ticket open to all the regions, the former campaign spokesman of Peter Obi said: “If ADC doesn’t zone, it is within his (Obi’s) right to decide what to do.”

One of the aides of the former Anambra State governor, who pleaded not to be named, spoke in the same vein as he declared that seeking a new political party where he could secure a presidential ticket should not be foreclosed.

He said: “Is it a crime to seek another platform? From what is on the ground in ADC, it will be difficult for him to make headway. Everyone knows who is likely to emerge as ADC candidate. So, no one should blame Peter Obi if he decides to walk away from a trap,” he argued.

He could however not confirm if the AA was his principal’s settled choice.

Speaking on the development, a member of the interim National Working Committee of the party, who spoke in confidence with Nigerian Tribune, declared that the party’s national secretariat was not taken aback over reported moves by Peter Obi to ditch the ADC.

The national officer dismissed claims by Peter Obi supporters and closest aides that former vice president and former presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, appears most-favoured for the ADC presidential ticket.

He accused Obi of running away from a presidential convention, in spite of the fact that the party leadership conceded to his choice for the office of national organizing secretary.

He said: “What kind of democrat is he that he is running away from primary?

“We have done everything to appease him to stay, to build this coalition. We asked him to submit his choice for the office of National Organising Secretary! That’s the most important position in the party. We have done everything to appease him. If he now feels that he can’t get what he wants, he is free to go.”

In a startling revelation, the ADC national officer disclosed that Obi has suggested to the leadership that the ADC presidential candidate should emerge through an opinion poll to pick the most popular among the presidential aspirants.

He said: “For us, we are not desperate to have him. We want to build a formidable opposition party where discipline is instilled and members subordinate themselves to party organs.

“We have a party to build and we can’t continue to pander to his demands.

“The feat he recorded in the last general elections was as a result of disaffection that trailed the APC Muslim- Muslim ticket. Those who galvanised support for him are no longer with him.”

Expect a three-horse race – Okorie

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, in a telephone interview, told Nigerian Tribune that the former presidential candidate of the LP knew that he stands no chance for the ticket of the ADC.

He said: “For all I know, he has never been a card-carrying member of the party. Yes, everybody knows he has been romancing the party, attending their meetings but he hasn’t declared formally.

“He has announced to Nigerians through his X handle, which I read, that he would formally announce a political platform in November. He was definite that he will run for President.

“Peter Obi knows that if he pitches his tent in ADC, he can’t win. The ADC candidate will emerge through a delegate process and he can’t muster the number. What’s the total number of local government in Southeast?

“Yes, he has become a beautiful bride being courted by two or more political parties, especially the PDP.

“So, let us wait till November. All I know is that 2027 will be a three-horse race: Atiku will certainly pick ADC ticket, the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will emerge as APC candidate and Peter Obi in another party.”

