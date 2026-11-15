2027: Dickson calls for emergency all-party summit over rising political violence

Former Bayelsa State Governor and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has called for an emergency all-party summit to address the rising incidents of political violence and attacks against members and supporters of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dickson urged the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies to urgently convene the summit to address the growing threat to the country’s democracy.

In a statement, Dickson expressed concern over what he described as increasing incidents of thuggery, violence, and attacks targeting the NDC, its candidates, and supporters.

He warned that if the trend was not urgently checked, it could create a dangerous political atmosphere capable of complicating or undermining the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

“Whatever the circumstances, violence has no place in our democratic process,” he said, stressing the need for political actors to prevent disagreements and rivalries from degenerating into violence.

According to him, the proposed summit would provide an opportunity for political parties and other stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful, fair and transparent elections.

On the internal affairs of the party, Dickson disclosed that he had held discussions with various party leaders over concerns recently raised by some party officers, directing that the issues be addressed and the interests of all stakeholders adequately considered.

He also said preparations had commenced for the appointment and deployment of party members to various committees and directorates of the NDC National Campaign Council.

Dickson said he had directed the party’s executive leadership to expedite the release of the lists of members who would serve in the different campaign structures.

He further disclosed that the party leadership had been asked to provide financial support to state chapters to strengthen their activities, while efforts continued to raise additional funds for the campaign.

The NDC leader also urged the party’s candidates contesting for seats in the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and governorship positions to prioritise the recruitment, verification, identification and training of polling agents ahead of the elections.

He described the 2027 elections as an agent-based contest, stressing that the party must ensure adequate representation in every polling unit across the country.

Dickson said he had directed the party’s campaign team to work with candidates in verifying and making inputs into the list of agents, particularly in areas where they had strong interests.

He also encouraged collaboration with other political parties, excluding their main contenders, where necessary, to strengthen polling unit representation.

He, however, emphasised that candidates must have a significant say in the selection of polling agents, noting that they would be directly responsible for defending the party’s interests during the elections.

“The views of the candidates should be given utmost consideration, as they are the ones on the ballot and on ground to defend the party, but they are expected to do so in conjunction with the leadership and stakeholders of the party,” he said.

He added that the process should be concluded and decentralised for uploading without delay to enable the commencement of training later in November and throughout December.

Dickson, on behalf of the party’s leadership and candidates, thanked Nigerians for what he described as their massive show of solidarity and support for the NDC.

He called on party members to work together towards strengthening the party’s structures ahead of the 2027 elections.