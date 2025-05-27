2027: Dialogue with nonviolent pro-Biafra agitators or loose South-East, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to dialogue with nonviolent pro-Biafra leaders or lose South East support ahead of his re-election come 2027.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated this in a statement signed by its Deputy President and National Spokesman Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Chief Thompson Ohia on Tuesday.

According to Isiguzoro, the failure to initiate dialogue underscores a missed opportunity to heal the wounds that have festered since the cessation of violence in the Nigeria-Biafra War over half a century ago.

The statement reads “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commemorates his second year in office, the Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, issues a forthright appeal to the Federal Government to embark upon a critical dialogue with Nonviolent Pro Biafra leaders. This moment represents perhaps the singular opportunity in 55 years to definitively resolve the protracted Biafra conflict—a goal that has eluded generations.

“Regrettably, the Federal Government’s continued reluctance to engage with these Biafran leaders constitutes one of its gravest failures, a miscalculation that could culminate in significant repercussions for the region and the nation at large. Had the government acted with foresight, recognizing and addressing the legitimate grievances of the Southeast, President Tinubu would likely have been celebrated as a national figure of great esteem rather than facing skepticism and disappointment. Indeed, the failure to initiate dialogue underscores a missed opportunity to heal the wounds that have festered since the cessation of violence in the Nigeria-Biafra War over half a century ago.

“For clarity, it must be noted that the Nonviolent Pro Biafra activists are neither banned nor proscribed. Their unwavering commitment to peaceful agitation has remained unmarred by accusations of violence or conflict against governmental authorities. Over 23 years, they have emerged as the moral voice opposing the systemic injustices and inhumane conditions that have afflicted the South-East populace. It is through comprehensive dialogue with these leaders that the Federal Government can dismantle the cycle of violence and insecurity that has beset the region.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands resolute in its assurance that, despite the evident silence from South-East politicians—who appear reticent to voice the truth regarding the resolution of the Biafra conflict—this nonviolent leadership is fully prepared to collaborate with the Federal Government. History demonstrates that dialogue, not suppression, is the pathway to reconciliation. It is a pathway that has evaded prior civilian and military administrations for far too long.

“As we approach the 2027 electoral cycle, it becomes imperative to recognize the visible disturbances ahead. This upcoming election will serve as a referendum on the pervasive issues of hunger and poverty that plague our nation. President Tinubu must not place undue trust in ephemeral political endorsements or defections from state governors; such strategies are often reflections of self-preservation rather than genuine loyalty. History has shown us that these previously employed tactics are riddled with peril, as exemplified by the fate that befell former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections.

“The uncomfortable truth must be conveyed with clarity to the Presidency: the Southeast is at risk of being politically marginalised, held captive by opposition coalitions intent on undermining President Tinubu’s administration. The influence of Southeast governors has waned, rendering their endorsements effectively meaningless. The predominant voice in the region now rests with the Nonviolent Pro Biafra Agitators, who possess the capacity to galvanise and mobilize the populace across the 774 Local Government Areas.

“Therefore, it is imperative for President Tinubu to recognise that his political survival hinges upon the willingness to engage sincerely with the Igbo people. The Nonviolent Pro Biafra leaders have graciously offered a handshake of reconciliation — a historic opportunity for dialogue that must not be squandered. In seizing this moment, the government could chart a new course, fostering peace and unity, and ensuring that the lessons of history are not repeated.

“In conclusion, let us collectively advance towards a future founded on dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation. The time for action is now.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE