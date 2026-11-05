2027: Delta APC flags off campaign in Oleh

Amid an unprecedented crowd of party faithful, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday flagged off its 2027 campaign in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

At the rally, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other party leaders called for massive votes for President Bola Tinubu, the governor and all other APC candidates.

Speaking with confidence, Oborevwori said the decision to join the APC followed wide consultations with stakeholders and was aimed at aligning Delta State with the Federal Government for accelerated development.

He commended President Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that increased revenue allocations had strengthened the capacity of state and local governments to execute projects and meet their obligations.

He disclosed that 17,500 Delta students had benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), urging more students to apply.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, education and healthcare. He disclosed that the State Executive Council had approved the construction of state police divisional headquarters in all 25 local government areas in anticipation of the proposed establishment of state police.

Oborevwori, who also spoke at another rally in Ozoro, urged the Isoko people to show love to their daughter, his wife, Deaconess Tobore, by voting massively for the APC.

He urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work for the victory of all APC candidates in 2027.

The party train later moved to Ozoro, where the governor’s wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, an indigene of Isoko North, urged the people of Isoko nation to support President Bola Tinubu, her husband and other APC candidates.

She described voting as a powerful instrument of political expression, declaring: “Your vote is your voice, your strength and your weapon. Use it to vote for APC.”

On his part, Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme said the administration had recorded significant progress in roads, education and healthcare, urging Deltans to sustain their support.

APC State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, while presenting party flags to the Delta South Senatorial candidate, the House of Representatives candidate and House of Assembly candidates from Isoko North and South, urged members to secure victory for the party in their respective polling units.

Former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, challenged party faithful to work towards delivering over two million votes for President Tinubu and Oborevwori, while stressing the need for victory across all elective positions.

Director-General of the Delta APC Campaign Council, Senator James Manager, acknowledged the economic difficulties facing Nigerians but urged them to remain hopeful, saying the Federal Government’s reforms were already producing better results.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Felix Morka, expressed delight at the turnout, which he likened to the party’s national campaign. He said the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms were aimed at addressing the country’s challenges.

Coordinator of the Isoko South Campaign Council, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo, and his Isoko North counterpart, Hon. Oviemuno Oghoore, joined other party leaders in canvassing support for APC candidates.

Member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, Hon. Julius Pondi, acknowledged the governor’s commitment to youth appointments and empowerment, while Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, pledged the support of women for the party’s candidates.

Former Delta APC governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay and Ovie Umuakpor also expressed support for the party and its candidates.

Chief Solomon Ogba highlighted the proposed Federal Medical Centre in Oleh and the planned dualisation of the Oleh Roundabout-Iyede Road as significant developments for the Isoko nation.

The flags were presented to Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta South Senatorial District; Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko for Isoko Federal Constituency; Hon. Lucky Idhove and Hon. Ferguson Onwo for Isoko South Constituencies I and II; and Engr. Orobosa Ashakah and Chief Frank Ozue for Isoko North Constituencies I and II, respectively.