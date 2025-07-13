2027: Credible opposition essential for holding ruling govt accountable — Lawyer

A renowned human rights lawyer and pro-democracy crusader, Chief Malachy Ugwumadu, has offered a nuanced assessment of a coordinated realignment by major opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, Ugwumadu, who noted that while the move could strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process, its credibility will hinge on the motivations and objectives of those driving the coalition.

“If you are discussing democracy, you are invariably referring to a system of government that accommodates a plurality of views.

“Plurality presupposes that there is an alternative to the existing government. So, where that is missing, you probably are not discussing democracy,” Ugwumadu stated.

He added that a credible opposition is essential not only for the survival of democracy but for holding the ruling government accountable.

According to him, civil society groups and pressure organisations, despite their vocal presence, do not suffice because they do not contest for political power.

“What we need is alternative political power. We need groups or parties aiming for the same power as the ruling party.

“That way, the government is perpetually kept in check by a robust opposition that challenges their ideas, policies, and programs,” Ugwumadu stressed.

He, however, expressed scepticism about the motives of the individuals forming the new ADC leadership, questioning whether their primary goal is to offer alternative governance or to merely wage political war against President Bola Tinubu, who has defeated many of them in past political contests.

“To the extent that a group of disruptors, of democratic politicians, have assembled merely to oppose the personality of an individual person who has defeated them all around, to that extent, we do see a surface pursuit in this coalition,” he observed.

Ugwumadu pointed out that the authenticity of their mission will ultimately determine whether the new political arrangement contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic growth.

“But the bottom line is that our country, our democracy, needs opposition. And if this realignment of forces is genuinely geared toward building a credible opposition with strong structures, programs, and vision, then it is indeed a healthy development,” he emphasised.

It would be recalled that in a stunning shift that could reshape Nigeria’s political future, former Senate President, David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola had emerged as the new faces of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), at a high-level political gathering attended by several prominent figures from different opposition parties.