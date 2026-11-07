2027: Court ruling on Atiku may boost Tinubu’s chances, says PIG

The Political Intelligence Group (PIG) of Politico.ng has revised its November projection of the 2027 presidential election following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by former Senate President David Mark.

The group said the ruling, which also invalidated the May 25 presidential primary that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the ADC’s candidate, could significantly alter the electoral outlook, particularly if the judgment is upheld on appeal.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had declared the Mark-led interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the party illegal and invalidated decisions taken under its leadership, including the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday and signed by its Chairman, Lai Omotola, PIG said it had become necessary to adjust its November projection, particularly its assessment of Atiku’s electoral prospects.

The group had, in the November edition of its projection, unveiled in Lagos on Thursday, predicted a closely contested presidential election among the three leading candidates.

The projection placed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead by a slim margin, with former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi coming second and Atiku third, with relatively close electoral prospects.

However, following the Abuja court ruling, PIG said it now projected a wider margin of victory for Tinubu, particularly in the North, if the judgment is sustained and Atiku is eventually excluded from the ballot.

According to the group, a majority of Northern voters would prefer Tinubu to complete his remaining four-year term rather than have an eight-year presidency under Obi.

The revised projection, however, remains contingent on the outcome of the appeal against the court judgment and the eventual participation of Atiku in the 2027 presidential election.

PIG said its December edition would provide a detailed assessment of the electoral implications of the ruling, taking into account the outcome of the ADC’s appeal and other emerging political developments.