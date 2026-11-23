Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama, Abuja, on Monday granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) leave to amend its statement of defence in a suit brought against it by a medical doctor over the 2023 presidential election result uploaded by the electoral umpire on its IReV portal.

The claimant, Dr Ephraim Obinna Okoye, had approached the court in the case marked CV/2910/2023, through his counsel, Bob James, claiming that INEC had a duty to conduct and transmit the result from his polling unit at Wuye, Abuja, in accordance with its due process and guidelines.

He claimed that, before instituting the suit, he had written to the electoral umpire, requesting the publication of the actual result and an apology, but received no response from the defendant.

His letter to INEC, written by his solicitor, according to the claimant, was dated March 8, 2023, and received by the defendant on March 9, 2023.

The claimant averred that, in view of the defendant’s refusal to publish the actual result and apologise, he had suffered damage.

He, therefore, sought, “A declaration in the conduct and transmission of results from the polling units, the defendant owed the claimant a duty of care to ensure the results transmitted are the actual results from the polling unit.

“A declaration that the results for Finance Quarters 1, Wuye, eventually uploaded on INEC server by the defendant as the result of presidential election held on the 25/02/2023 are not the actual results from the said unit.”

The claimant also prayed for an order directing the electoral commission to delete from its server the results published for his polling unit, which he described as false.

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He further sought an order directing INEC to publish the correct Form EC8A for the unit, signed by Nkwuda Precious Chizoba and dated February 25, 2023.

The claimant also sought an order directing the defendant to pay N50 million in damages for the distress allegedly inflicted on him by the falsification of the results from his polling unit, and another N100 million as damages for the man-hours he claimed were wasted by the defendant on February 25, 2023.

Similarly, he sought an order directing INEC to publish an apology in two national dailies.

In its preliminary objection, INEC, through its counsel, Mahmud Abubakar, stated that: “Election results and outcomes cannot be questioned in any manner other than by election petition before an election tribunal.”

The electoral body argued that the claimant was neither a political party nor a candidate in the election and, therefore, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit. It also argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

At the resumed sitting in the case on Monday, INEC’s counsel, Abubakar, informed the court that the commission had filed an application on notice, seeking leave to amend its statement of defence.

The claimant’s counsel did not object to the application.

With no objection from the claimant, Justice Kekemeke granted the electoral commission leave to amend its statement of defence, adding that the claimant could respond if there was any need to do so.

He then adjourned the case to February 18, 2027, for hearing.

The court had, on Monday, May 4, while ruling on INEC’s preliminary objection to the suit, held that it had jurisdiction to hear the case because the electoral body had a duty to ensure that elections were free and fair and that results reflected the outcome.

Justice Kekemeke held that the claimant’s allegation was that the electoral body had breached its duty, adding that the claimant had a legal right to hold the defendant accountable by insisting that his vote must count.

He further held that, having actively participated in the election, the claimant had sufficient interest in its outcome.

According to the judge, Okoye, like every other Nigerian voter, had locus standi to challenge and hold INEC accountable, not only for the advancement of democracy but also for the sanctity of the country’s electoral system.

“Unlike other voters, he voted and waited for collation which was done. He snapped same, endured sun, rain and even rented a canopy to ensure accountability.

“It is imperative that the claimant has sufficient interest in the subject matter.

“Every Nigerian or voter has locus standi to challenge and hold the defendant accountable for the advancement of democracy and sanctity of our electoral system,” Justice Kekemeke ruled.

According to the judge, “The judiciary can no longer sit back and watch helplessly under the guise of not rocking the boat.

“Law is dynamic. Society must progress and accountability must be demanded of agencies of government.

“It is my view, and I so hold that the claimant has locus standi to bring this action.”