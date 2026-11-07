2027: Cost of living will decide January polls — ADC

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the outcome of the recent United States midterm elections, in which Americans voted against the ruling Republican Party amid a nearly 37 per cent increase in fuel prices in several states, points the way for Nigerian voters grappling with a 570 per cent increase in petrol prices since fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023.

Reacting on Saturday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the US election confirmed its position that the cost of living and affordability have become major issues in determining electoral outcomes.

“The lesson from America is simple: governments must answer to the people for their economic decisions. In January, the cost of living must be at the centre of Nigeria’s democratic choice,” the party said.

“On Tuesday, American voters were responding to fuel-price increases of about 37 per cent. Nigerians have experienced a far steeper increase, with average petrol prices rising from N238.11 per litre in May 2023 to N1,596.25 by May 2026, translating to about a 570 per cent increase,” it added.

The party said a 570 per cent increase in petrol prices is not just an economic statistic, but the reason transportation has become unaffordable, food prices have risen, and small businesses are struggling to survive.

The statement said that while the government has continued to ask Nigerians to make sacrifices for a better future, more than three years later, the government has failed to show how the removal of subsidies could benefit ordinary citizens.

“As January 16 approaches, Nigerians deserve clear answers about how fuel, electricity, food and transportation would be made affordable,” the party said.

It added that for the same reason Americans voted against the ruling Republican Party, Nigerians should reject the ruling APC in January.